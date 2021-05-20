Peggy Ann Rowland Hendon Wearren
Peggy Ann Rowland Hendon Wearren, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Edgar Leon Rowland and Joye N. Outland Rowland.
Peggy was a manager for 35 years at Dairy Queen, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She was a Girl Scout leader and camp director, was involved with ladies and couples bowling, band booster, even long after her kids were out of school, and a member of the Bass Club. She was also an excellent seamstress at making childrens clothing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two beloved older brothers, Ed and Tupy Rowland.
Peggy is survived by three daughters, Karen Strode and husband Richard of Owensboro, Vanessa Harrison of Murray and Valerie Pittman and husband Harold of Murray; two brothers, Danny Rowland and special friend Alice Alexander of Murray and Michael Rowland and wife Carol of Watertown, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Rowland; eight grandchildren, Jason Strode and wife Amy of Owensboro, Dr. Matthew Strode and wife Katy of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Haley Strode of Los Angeles, California, Stephanie Thibodeaux and husband Dr. Brett Thibodeaux of Palm Bay, Florida, David Mott and wife Amanda of Murray, Adam Mott and wife Kristina of Sequim, Washington, Bailey Boyd and special friend Grant Allen of New York, New York, and Cameron Pittman and wife Mary Lou of Lexington; 10 great-grandchildren, William, Madeline and Benjamin Strode, all of Owensboro, Jack Vaquerano and Rowland Strode, both of Pinehurst, Andrew, Emma and Clara Whitson, all of Palm Bay, and Gregory and River Mott, both of Sequim; and very special friends, Sue Outland, Pat Rogers, Marcy Rowland and Sandra Lucas.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Nina Mae Angelo
Nina Mae Angelo, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born May 11, 1928, in Diana, West Virginia, to Jesse Blaine and Lula Mae Sears Perrine.
She loved gardening, watching the birds surround the bird feeder, and especially loved spending time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gilbert R. Angelo; a brother, Eugene "Sonny" Morgan; and a sister, Jeanette Perrine Rizzo.
Mrs. Angelo is survived by two daughters, Beverly Angelo of Springville, New York, and Carol Falwell and husband Bobby of Murray; a sister, Marilyn Morgan Miller of Hanover, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Calvin (Kerry) Falwell of Tampa, Florida, and Matthew (Brittney) Falwell of Murray; six grandchildren, Zack, Isaac, Echo, Gwen, Reed and Flora; sisters-in-law, Florence Morrow of New Salem, Pennsylvania, Ruth Ann Winkelbauer (John) of Holidaysburg, Pennsylvania, and Emma Angelo of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will be in Salem View Cemetery in New Salem, Pennsylvania, at a later date.
Mary Evelyn Baker Crutchfield
Mary Evelyn Baker Crutchfield, 88, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Southgate Nursing Home in Metropolis, Illinois.
She was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Mounds, Illinois.
She was a member of the Green Plain Church of Christ. She was a loving, caring, and friendly lady with charming and a happy disposition. She was thoughtful and supportive of her family, friends and church. She worked as a church secretary and bookkeeper, and assisted her husband with his work preaching for churches in this country and in foreign evangelism; and taking on the responsibilities and care of their home and children to enable him to go abroad to engage in evangelism.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dean, and her parents Edward Melvin Baker and Jeffie Mae Minton Baker.
Mrs. Crutchfield is survived by her sons, Gary Crutchfield and wife Margrit of Florissant, Colorado, Robert
Crutchfield of Murray and Edward Crutchfield and wife Melissa of Johnson City, Tennessee; grandsons Charles Crutchfield and wife A. and James Crutchfield; granddaughters Emily, Amanda and Hannah Crutchfield; and great-grandson, Kenton Dean Crutchfield.
Private services will be held.
Leola Stom Lafser
Leola Stom Lafser, 87, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Lafser, and her parents, Earl Stom and Mabel Brown. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Earlene Thurmond, her brother, Donald Stom, and a granddaughter, Heather Riley.
Mrs. Lafser is survived by her seven children, Ray (Marie) of Naperville, Illinois; Catherine Sames (Johnny Shelley) of Murray, Kentucky; Pete (Gayle) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; James (Cathy) of Versailles, Kentucky; Mike (Holle) of St. Paul, Missouri; John of Saint John’s, Florida; and Mary Lafser of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She is survived by her sister, Henryetta Camp, and her brother, Mitchell Stom, both of Murray, Kentucky. Mrs. Lafser is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lafser had 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at noon Thursday, May 20, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church. A small, private ceremony will follow at Murray City Cemetery.
Donald Paschall Hart
Donald Paschall Hart was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan.
He was the only child of Adolphus Paschall Hart and Hilda Orr Hart, who preceded him in death. Don’s parents, formerly of Murray, moved to Detroit during the Great Depression to obtain work and a better life economically.
Don, 83, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 14 and remained true to his Lord until his death. He was baptized in 1960 at Normandale Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. He joined the U.S. Army on Aug.16, 1955, and served in the following locations: Ft. Ord, California; Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; Ft. Campbell; Ft Bliss, Texas; Germany; Beirut; Lebanon; Montgomery; Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey; and Inchon, Korea. During his Army days, Don was a member of the following Airborne units: 82 Airborne, 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team Rakkasan; and 11th and 188th Airborne. After serving 10 years in the U.S. Army, Don joined the U.S. Air Force and remained in the USAF until his retirement as master sergeant on Sept.1, 1975. He served in the following locations: Langley AFB, Virginia; Nha Trang AB Vietnam; Lindsey AFS Germany; Laredo AFB Texas; and Ft. Campbell. On the day he joined the Air Force, he was raised a Master Mason at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge 105 in Murray and a current member of Anson Jones Masonic Lodge in Friendswood, Texas, and El Mina Temple, Galveston, Texas, where he was a past president of the Motor Patrol.
After retirement from USAF, he attended Murray State University and was employed as shop foreman of the electronic repair department until December 1977 when he moved to Houston, Texas. He worked for PRC Realty Systems, maintaining computer systems for the Houston Board of Realtors. He also worked quality control with the Houston Lighting and Power Company. In 1988 he had a severe motorcycle accident and was incapacitated for a year. After recovery, Don enrolled at the University of Houston-Clear Lake and earned his bachelor's degree in business administration. After graduation, Don became a substitute teacher within the Friendswood, Texas, South Houston, Texas and Pasadena, Texas school districts. He was a volunteer with the Houston Crisis Hotline and served as a counselor, trainer, fundraiser, board member, and Santa Claus at Christmas for the United Way. During the years in Houston, Don and his wife, Shirley, traveled extensively including trips to Europe, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and all 50 states within the U.S. After his second retirement in 2007, he and Shirley drove to Fairbanks, Alaska, and on up to the Arctic Circle. In Houston, Don and Shirley were members of Grace Community Church where Don served in several different capacities. He and Shirley were hosts of a church home group that met on a monthly basis for food, prayer and fellowship. After returning to Murray in December 2006, Don and Shirley became members of the Friends of Corvette and were active until Don’s health began to decline. Don was a member of Calvary Temple Church in Murray.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Deborah Jean Mattingly.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley Stalls Hart; a son, Donald Hart Jr. (Dana); a stepson, Marty Williams; grandchildren Jesse Outland (Britnei); Michael Outland (Hyahwahnah), Rachel Bruder and Cody Hart; stepgrandchildren, J. Ryan Williams, Shanna Williams and Lorelei Williams; six great-grandchildren, Kori, Jordyn and Jacob Outland, Saydie Hart, Kora Stockwell and Kyelan Howland.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A Masonic service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. Friday May 21, 2021, and will be conducted by the Murray Masonic Lodge F&AM #105. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Darrell Young and Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery with full military honors provided by Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Temple Church, P.O. Box 655, Murray, KY 42071.
Carolyn Stegemoller
Carolyn Stegemoller, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray.
She was born March 10, 1939, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Chester and Rose Drake Hazelrigg, who preceded her in death.
She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her four boys and embraced every moment with them. Mom was the strongest woman we have ever met. She was not afraid of anyone or anything. She was a fierce Mama Bear. She never missed a practice or a game. She especially loved her role as Grandma Kitchen or Grandma Cookies to her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. Don and Carolyn retired to Tellico Village in 2003 where Carolyn was active in the book club, the ladies sorority, and the dinner club. She also enjoyed needlepoint and quilting gifts for her family.
In 2015, she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, and in 2017 her husband, Don Sr., had a stroke that made keeping their beautiful home on the lake in Tellico Village impossible. Doug provided care for them while they lived at “The Neighborhood” assisted living facility in Tellico Village for over a year. In 2019, the family relocated Carolyn and Don to Murray, so that Don Jr. and his wife Tanya and Dan and his wife Pam could provide continuing care for them. All the boys and their families visited with Carolyn and Don regularly with window visits throughout 2020 due to COVID restrictions. Seeing her great-grandchildren playing outside gave her great joy. Unless you knew mom before the illness and the COVID restrictions, you really cannot understand how sad this really is.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Stegemoller Sr. of Murray; sons, Donald Leroy Stegemoller Jr. and wife Tanya, Douglas Scott Stegemoller and wife Lisa, Daniel Carl Stegemoller and wife Pam and Darin Todd Stegemoller and wife Geneva; a sister, Charlene Childers (James) of Mooresville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Derek Stegemoller (Jolee), Kelsey Herbst (Kyle), Caitlen Stegemoller, Lindsey Murphy (Ben), Gabi Stegemoller, Elizabeth Stegemoller, Dawson Stegemoller, Shanna Forsythe, Tiffanie Krause, (Tim), Stephanie Tash (Joe) and Brian Stegemoller (Missy); and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the activity center at Meadow Lakes retirement community, 200 Meadow Lakes Drive in Mooresville, Indiana, followed by a private family burial service at Floral Park Cemetery near her childhood home in Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or call to make a donation at 1-800-272-3900.
Junior D. Childress
Junior D. Childress, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
Wesley O. Kraay
Wesley O. Kraay, 77, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home.
