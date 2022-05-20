Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, 44, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Marshall County Hospital.
Chief Deputy Cash was born on October 31, 1977 in Princeton, KY to Harold Wayne and Teresa Lane Cash.
Jody was a loving, witty, selfless, adventurous son, husband, father, friend and officer of the law. He was a great friend to many people in good times and bad and truly lived out a servants heart. Chief Deputy Jody Cash graduated from DOCJT, Class #278, worked with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department then Murray State University Police, and went on to complete the Kentucky State Police Academy, graduating with Class #89, as Valedictorian. He retired from KSP with the rank of Sergeant. Currently, he was in law enforcement with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He loved our Commonwealth, his family, friends, and brothers and sisters of law enforcement and this community and abroad will miss him dearly.
Those preceding him in death include his grandmother, Barbara Lane and grandfathers, Harold "Red" Cash and Harold Lane.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his parents Harold Wayne and Teresa Cash of Princeton; his wife, Michelle Moore Cash of Murray; his son, Jackson Wayne Cash of Murray; his step daughter, Madyson Martin of Murray; his sister, Kelly Byrd and husband, BJ of Princeton; his grandmother, Hilda Cash of Princeton; nieces, Maddie Granstaff and husband, Andrew of New Albany, KY, Annie Byrd and Lily Byrd of Louisville; great niece, Lyda June Granstaff; mother in law, Linda Moore of Murray and brother in law, Sean Moore of Bowling Green.
The funeral service honoring the life of Chief Deputy Jody Cash is set for 1 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University, 1401 KY-121, Murray, KY 42071. Joey Adair will officiate and entombment with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 4 PM - 8 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Hardin Baptist Church, 6867 US-641, Hardin, KY 42048.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bright Life Farms, 10200 Farmersville Rd, Princeton, KY 42445; Trooper Island, Dale Hollow Lk, Burkesville, KY 42717; Jody Cash KYPCIS Memorial Contribution, 887 Robertson Road S., Murray, KY 42071; and Supporting Heroes, 11400 Decimal Drive, Ste. 1002, P.O. Box 991547, Louisville, KY 40269-1547.
Helen L. Stephens
Helen L. Stephens, 101, a resident of Wingo, died at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Murray-County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a homemaker and attended Wingo Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arnold Stephens; parents, Ross and Sally Duren Meadows; and two brothers, Billy Meadows and James Meadows.
Mrs. Stephens is survived by one son, Bob (Sandra) Stephens of Kirksey; two daughters; Sally (David) Tucker and Brenda Stephens, both of Wingo; one sister; Wanda McNeely of Clinton; a sister-in-law, Margaret Meadows of Clinton; four grandchildren, Stevie (Jeanna) Tucker of Wingo, Robby (Sandy)
Stephens of Marion, Stanley (Darla) Tucker of Wingo and Wendy (Tracy) Joyce of Kirksey; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Wingo Cemetery with Howard Copeland officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Stevie Tucker, Robby Stephens, Stanley Tucker, Stephen Tucker, Kenny Tucker and Bobby Glen Stephens. Tracy Joyce will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Friends are asked to meet at the Cemetery.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Lee West
Carol Lee West, widow of Henry K. West, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born July 9, 1925, in Hazel, Kentucky.
She moved with her husband and children to Franklin, Kentucky in 1961. She served as Franklin City Clerk for more than 20 years before retiring and returning to Murray. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Murray where she made significant contributions to the church’s sewing and prayer shawl ministries. She was an active member of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Volunteers where she worked in the gift shop for many years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and a great friend.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Kaye West of Louisville and Rita Stephenson of Lexington; grandchildren Brian Stephenson (Tammy) of Lexington, Tag Greathouse of Philadelphia and Hope Storck (Evan) of Louisville; and five great-grandchildren; Elliott Storck, Logan Storck, Bailey Stephenson, Kylie Stephenson and Ansley Stephenson.
Visitation will be from 10 am. until noon Friday, May 20, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held immediately thereafter with James Stahler officiating at Almo Cemetery.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Carol’s favorite charity (training and providing service dogs), Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or www.guidingeyes.org.
Will Kunkel
Mr. Will Kunkel, 84, of Kirksey, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Kunkel was born on January 17, 1938 in York, PA to the late John and Pauline Danner Kunkel. He was a member of Hope Harbor Church in Murray.
Preceding him in death is his wife, Mrs. Betty Kunkel, one brother and one sister.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Chris Kunkel and wife, Dawn of Kirksey, Jeff Kunkel of PA, Mike Kunkel and wife, Donna of PA; daughters, Michelle Kunkel of PA, Judy Kunkel and husband, Robert of PA, Julia Kunkel of Utah; three brothers, Dale, John and Joel Kunkel; two sisters, Joann Coombs and Joani Dewolf as well as 19 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Will Kunkel is set for 11 AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Hope Harbor Church in Murrray.
Tim ‘Biggen’ Chaney
Tim “Biggen” Chaney, 63, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 14, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Dec. 9, 1958, in Clinton, Kentucky, to Johnny Chaney and Patricia McGee Chaney.
He was a retired handyman, pastor, and avid pit master, having owned and run several BBQ pits through the years. He loved his family and still loved to BBQ per their request. In his spare time, he loved to fish and go bowling. He loved working with his girls and teaching them the trades of being a handyman. His laugh was contagious. He enjoyed listening to his wife sing, and was a member of the North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Angie Moore.
Mr. Chaney is survived by his wife, Alison Chaney of Kirksey, whom he married Sept. 3, 2005, in West Paducah, Kentucky; three daughters, Tiffany Yarbrough and husband Chad of Bardwell, Kathryn Chaney and better-half David Ross of Mayfield and S. Cheyenne Chaney and fiancé Jacob of Murray; one son, Hans Chaney and wife Mandi of Dawson Springs; two bonus daughters, Ashley Weathers and husband James of Murray and Jordan Eldridge of Hopkinsville; one bonus son, Chris Eldridge and wife Cass of Murray; one sister, Jessica Bruer and husband James of Milburn; eight grandchildren; and one special nephew, Thomas Moore of Milburn.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Sammy Cunningham and Kendrick Lewis officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
The family request that expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Donald Wilhelm
Mr. Donald Wilhelm, 81, of Almo, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Spring Creek Healthcare.
Mr. Wilhelm was born on September 22, 1940 in Ventura, CA to the late Charles and Emma Christine Hodges Wilhelm. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105, Royal Order of Eastern Star and Shriner's. After retiring as Road Supervisor from Caltrans in Ventura, he moved to Murray to watch his grandchildren grow up. He cherished his time visiting and eating lunch with friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Murray. Donald was an avid golfer and will be dearly missed by many.
Those preceding him in death include his parents and a son, Dennis Wilhelm.
He lovingly leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Lynn Bullington Wilhelm of Almo; a son, Steve Wilhelm and wife, Gwenda of Almo; grandchildren, Brandon Wilhelm and wife, Cora of Golden Valley, AZ, Justin Wilhelm of Harvest, AL, Brian Wilhelm and fiance, Lauren Wagner of Murray, Adam Wilhelm of Murray, as well as, one great grandchild, Aiden Wilhelm of Goldenville, AZ.
The graveside service with military honors is set for 11 AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. Brett Miles will officiate.
His family welcomes visitors from 4 PM - 6 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Masonic rites will begin at 6 PM.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071 or Murray Masonic Lodge #105, 2036 KY-121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Joseph A. Choppi
Joseph A. Choppi, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kellie R. Connell
Kellie R. Connell, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.