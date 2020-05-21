Richard 'Rick' D. Clendenen
Richard "Rick" D. Clendenen, 65 of Benton, Kentucky, was promoted to Heaven on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1954, in Lynch, Kentucky, he was the son of William Zenith Clendenen and
Elsie Mae Davis Clendenen.
He served as a missionary and minister, and founder of Rick Clendenen Ministries. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William "Bill" Clendenen; and his sisters, Jean Barger, Shirley Dick, Nancy Prather, Alice Clendenen and Sondra Gail Clendenen.
Mr. Clendenen is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Peal Clendenen of Benton; his son, Richie Clendenen and wife Jenny of Benton; a daughter, Renee' "Tater" Owen and husband Landon of Paducah; brothers, Jim Clendenen and wife Carolyn of Benton, Thomas "Tom" Clendenen and wife Carolyn of Murray and Robert "Butch" Clendenen of Murray; sisters, Becky Highfield and husband Ronnie of Middlesboro and Brenda Rigney and husband Lawrence of Providence; grandchildren, Richard D. "Trey" Clendenen III of Benton and Kyndal Owen of Paducah; several nieces and nephews and countless spiritual sons that span the entire globe.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with David Parish, Dale Yerton and Donald Sims officiating. The service will be shown on Facebook Live on the page of “Christian Fellowship Ministries." Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, and Friday morning before the service, at the funeral home.
Please be reminded to maintain state mandated COVID-19 restrictions which includes the minimum six-feet distance within our facility.
Memorial contributions may be given to the effort of planting churches around the world by giving to Rick Clendenen Ministries, Church Planting, P.O. Box 287, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Glenda Sue Cunningham
Glenda Sue Cunningham, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 14, 1949, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Joe and Jessie Evelyn Morgan Scarborough. She was a member of New Liberty Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Daniele Travis, and a sister, Debra Scarbrough.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Gary Cunningham, whom she was married Dec. 16, 1978; a daughter, Kara Young and husband Chris of Benton; a son, Kevin Cunningham; three sisters, Joanna Bevill of Paris Landing, Tennessee, Joyce Morie and husband Dale of Paris Landing and Rita Page of Buchanan; five grandchildren, Ashley Burkeen, Keisha Russell, Dalton Young, Riley Cunningham and Levi Cunningham; and three great-grandchildren, Addy, Aubrey and Maddox Burkeen.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the McDaniel Cemetery in Dexter with Chris Young and Kathy Belcher officiating. David Bevill, Dale Morie, Dalton Young, Josh Cunningham, Chuck Belcher and Joe Beal Orr will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to McDaniel Cemetery, c/o Howard Coy, 204 Radio Rd., Almo, KY 42020.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Kennedy Raelynn Kingins
Kennedy Raelynn Kingins, four-month-old daughter of David Kort Kingins and Jzena Kingins, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Dec. 20, 2019, in Murray, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, Kennedy is survived by three sisters, Haylee Allan, Adrienne Heriges and Lillian Allan, all of Murray; paternal grandparents, Kim “Booger” Kingins of Murray and Rosanna Miller of Murray; maternal grandparents, James “C.J.” Allan of Hazel and Robin Long of Tehachapi, California; two uncles, Nickolas Miller and Tristan Hodges, both of Murray; and three aunts, Daytona Rogers of Murray, Jeannette Allan of Arizona and Chasity Miller of Murray.
There will be no public service or visitation. Burial will be in the New Concord Cemetery with Randy McDaniel officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Sue Mohundro-Blagg
Betty Sue Mohundro-Blagg, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Louis Butler and Ola Mae Goheen Butler.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Buel Mohundro; second husband, Jim Blagg; one son, Michael Wade Mohundro; and one sister, Dorothy Cope.
Mrs. Blagg is survived by two daughters, Teresa Cooper and husband Charles and Janice Smith and husband Dwayne, all of Dexter; two sisters, Virginia Stroud of Murray and Rose Herdman of Clarksville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Stephen A. Janow and wife Alycia of Murray and Caitlyn Cooper of Dexter; and three great-grandchildren, Penelope Janow, Juilet Janow and Liam Janow, all of Murray.
There will be no public service or visitation. Burial will be in the Barnett Cemetery with Jeff Steen officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
