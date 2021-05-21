Saundra Slusmeyer Edwards
Saundra Slusmeyer Edwards, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential House in Murray, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 15, 1939, in McCracken County, Kentucky, to Louis Slusmeyer and Elizabeth Gates Slusmeyer, who preceded her in death.
She was a 1957 graduate of Heath High School and later attended Murray State University. She retired from Murray State University as the athletic office ticket manager in 2001. She was an avid Racer fan and was inducted into the Racer Hall of Distinction in February 2018. She was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary, taught the women’s Bible class and worked with the youth.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Dan Brock Edwards of Murray, whom she married Nov. 4, 1960, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Simmons and husband Steve of Murray; one son, Bradley Dan Edwards and wife Patty of Murray; three grandchildren, Brock Simmons and wife Kali Rae Simmons of Murray, Summer Simmons of Kansas City, Missouri, and Ashley Donohoo and husband Andrew of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Conrad James Simmons, Jax Coleman, Pearl Donohoo and Steel Donohoo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Van Russell and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Peggy Ann Rowland Hendon Wearren
Peggy Ann Rowland Hendon Wearren, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Edgar Leon Rowland and Joye N. Outland Rowland.
Peggy was a manager for 35 years at Dairy Queen, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She was a Girl Scout leader and camp director, was involved with ladies and couples bowling, band booster, even long after her kids were out of school, and a member of the Bass Club. She was also an excellent seamstress at making childrens clothing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two beloved older brothers, Ed and Tupy Rowland.
Peggy is survived by three daughters, Karen Strode and husband Richard of Owensboro, Vanessa Harrison of Murray and Valerie Pittman and husband Harold of Murray; two brothers, Danny Rowland and special friend Alice Alexander of Murray and Michael Rowland and wife Carol of Watertown, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Rowland; eight grandchildren, Jason Strode and wife Amy of Owensboro, Dr. Matthew Strode and wife Katy of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Haley Strode of Los Angeles, California, Stephanie Thibodeaux and husband Dr. Brett Thibodeaux of Palm Bay, Florida, David Mott and wife Amanda of Murray, Adam Mott and wife Kristina of Sequim, Washington, Bailey Boyd and special friend Grant Allen of New York, New York, and Cameron Pittman and wife Mary Lou of Lexington; 10 great-grandchildren, William, Madeline and Benjamin Strode, all of Owensboro, Jack Vaquerano and Rowland Strode, both of Pinehurst, Andrew, Emma and Clara Whitson, all of Palm Bay, and Georgy and River Mott, both of Sequim; and very special friends, Sue Outland, Pat Rogers, Marcy Rowland and Sandra Lucas.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Nina Mae Angelo
Nina Mae Angelo, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born May 11, 1928, in Diana, West Virginia, to Jesse Blaine and Lula Mae Sears Perrine.
She loved gardening, watching the birds surround the bird feeder, and especially loved spending time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gilbert R. Angelo; a brother, Eugene "Sonny" Morgan; and a sister, Jeanette Perrine Rizzo.
Mrs. Angelo is survived by two daughters, Beverly Angelo of Springville, New York, and Carol Falwell and husband Bobby of Murray; a sister, Marilyn Morgan Miller of Hanover, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Calvin (Kerry) Falwell of Tampa, Florida, and Matthew (Brittney) Falwell of Murray; six grandchildren, Zack, Isaac, Echo, Gwen, Reed and Flora; sisters-in-law, Florence Morrow of New Salem, Pennsylvania, Ruth Ann Winkelbauer (John) of Holidaysburg, Pennsylvania, and Emma Angelo of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will be in Salem View Cemetery in New Salem, Pennsylvania, at a later date.
Mary Evelyn Baker Crutchfield
Mary Evelyn Baker Crutchfield, 88, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Southgate Nursing Home in Metropolis, Illinois.
She was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Mounds, Illinois.
She was a member of the Green Plain Church of Christ. She was a loving, caring, and friendly lady with charming and a happy disposition. She was thoughtful and supportive of her family, friends and church. She worked as a church secretary and bookkeeper, and assisted her husband with his work preaching for churches in this country and in foreign evangelism; and taking on the responsibilities and care of their home and children to enable him to go abroad to engage in evangelism.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dean, and her parents Edward Melvin Baker and Jeffie Mae Minton Baker.
Mrs. Crutchfield is survived by her sons, Gary Crutchfield and wife Margrit of Florissant, Colorado, Robert
Crutchfield of Murray and Edward Crutchfield and wife Melissa of Johnson City, Tennessee; grandsons Charles Crutchfield and wife A. and James Crutchfield; granddaughters Emily, Amanda and Hannah Crutchfield; and great-grandson, Kenton Dean Crutchfield.
Private services will be held.
Kathern Harness
Kathern Harness, 67, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
