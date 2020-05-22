Anita Carol Hill
Anita Carol Hill, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home, after an extended illness.
She was born Jan. 18, 1962, in Murray.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Hill.
Anita is survived by her mother, Carol Hill of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Hicks Cemetery Fund, c/o Gary Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
June Geurin Cunningham
June Geurin Cunningham, 91, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Holly Hill Nursing Home in Newbury, Ohio.
She was born July 29, 1928, in Murray, Kentucky, to Oscar Brown Geurin and Almeda Gustavia Boatwright Geurin.
She was a retired schoolteacher and laboratory technician. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and was a Worthy Matron with the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Cunningham; one son, David Cunningham; one brother, Burns Geurin; and two sisters, Francis Williams and Dorothy Riddle.
Mrs. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Darla Klein and husband Jeff of Chagrin Falls; two sons, Donald Cunningham and wife Sandra of Henderson, Nevada, and Daniel Cunningham of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Cunningham of Walnut Creek, California; one sister, Jane Lash (Ted) of Alva, Florida; seven grandchildren, Laura Cunningham, Beth Cunningham, Kimberly Brooks, Kandace Huntsman, Stephen Cunningham, Nathaniel Klein and Rebekah Klein; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service and burial will be held in Murray City Cemetery with a memorial service planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Richard 'Rick' D. Clendenen
Richard "Rick" D. Clendenen, 65 of Benton, Kentucky, was promoted to Heaven on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1954, in Lynch, Kentucky, he was the son of William Zenith Clendenen and
Elsie Mae Davis Clendenen.
He served as a missionary and minister, and founder of Rick Clendenen Ministries. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William "Bill" Clendenen; and his sisters, Jean Barger, Shirley Dick, Nancy Prather, Alice Clendenen and Sondra Gail Clendenen.
Mr. Clendenen is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Peal Clendenen of Benton; his son, Richie Clendenen and wife Jenny of Benton; a daughter, Renee' "Tater" Owen and husband Landon of Paducah; brothers, Jim Clendenen and wife Carolyn of Benton, Thomas "Tom" Clendenen and wife Carolyn of Murray and Robert "Butch" Clendenen of Murray; sisters, Becky Highfield and husband Ronnie of Middlesboro and Brenda Rigney and husband Lawrence of Providence; grandchildren, Richard D. "Trey" Clendenen III of Benton and Kyndal Owen of Paducah; several nieces and nephews and countless spiritual sons that span the entire globe.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with David Parish, Dale Yerton and Donald Sims officiating. The service will be shown on Facebook Live on the page of “Christian Fellowship Ministries." Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was after 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, and on Friday morning before the service, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the effort of planting churches around the world by giving to Rick Clendenen Ministries, Church Planting, P.O. Box 287, Benton, KY 42025.
Glenda Sue Cunningham
Glenda Sue Cunningham, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 14, 1949, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to Joe and Jessie Evelyn Morgan Scarborough. She was a member of New Liberty Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Daniele Travis, and a sister, Debra Scarbrough.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Gary Cunningham, whom she was married Dec. 16, 1978; a daughter, Kara Young and husband Chris of Benton; a son, Kevin Cunningham; three sisters, Joanna Bevill of Paris Landing, Tennessee, Joyce Morie and husband Dale of Paris Landing and Rita Page of Buchanan; five grandchildren, Ashley Burkeen, Keisha Russell, Dalton Young, Riley Cunningham and Levi Cunningham; and three great-grandchildren, Addy, Aubrey and Maddox Burkeen.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the McDaniel Cemetery in Dexter with Chris Young and Kathy Belcher officiating. David Bevill, Dale Morie, Dalton Young, Josh Cunningham, Chuck Belcher and Joe Beal Orr served as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to McDaniel Cemetery, c/o Howard Coy, 204 Radio Rd., Almo, KY 42020.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Leah Gay Workman Steeves
Leah Gay Workman Steeves, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 13, 1950, in Murray, to Fred and Susie Cox Workman.
She retired as a counselor at the Arizona State Prison Minor’s Unit and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Gena K. McKinney.
Ms. Steeves is survived by her sister, Fredda Workman Rogers of Murray; a brother, Richard Workman and wife Brenda of Greenville, South Carolina; nephews, Bruce Rogers and wife Tammy of Murray, Ross Workman and wife Gina of Kansas City, Missouri, Rusty Workman and wife Ann of Florida, Matt Workman of Memphis, Tennessee, Bobby McKinney of Murray and Dan Workman of Memphis; and great-nieces and nephews, Bryan Rogers of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lauren Alexander and husband Chris of Murray, Seth McKinney of Paducah and Logan Seay and Hunter Seay, both of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Julie K. Drake
Julie K. Drake, 38, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.
Chester Going Jr.
Chester Going Jr., 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
