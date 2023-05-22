Rupert Hale Williams
Rupert Hale Williams, 77, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born June 26, 1945, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Robert Franklin Williams and Katie Alma Ferguson Williams. He retired from the Calloway County Road Department and was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Ralph Williams, Phillip Williams, Jesse Williams, Warren Williams, Laverne Williams and Billy Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Sharlyn Williams of Hazel; one daughter, Heather Michele Williams of Fairview, Tennessee; one son, Jason Hale Williams and wife Lisa of Hazel; two step-sons, Randle Daily of Caulfield, Missouri, and Brandon Daily and wife Bethany of Dresden, Tennessee; two sisters, Ruby Hillenburg of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Gail Asbury of Hazel Park, Michigan; two grandchildren, Zachary Tyler Williams of Mayfield and Kaili Thorn and husband Cody of Hazel; three great-grandchildren, Jaydlynn Thorn, Zaden Thorn and Evelyn Thorn; and four step-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour Monday, May 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
Linda Arnett Wade
Linda Arnett Wade, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Palmer L. Arnett and Eva (Brandon) Arnett.
She worked in food service at Glendale Place Nursing and Rehab before becoming disabled. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robert Wade; one daughter, Leslie Alderson Boggess; one granddaughter, Tessa Alderson; and one sister-in-law, Patsy Salmon.
Mrs. Wade is survived by her children, Lisa Tabers and husband Jack of New Concord, Roger Alderson of Almo, Joy Wade English and husband Ricky of Brownsville, Tennessee, and Rob Wade Jr. of Gates, Tennessee; one sister, Paula Shaw and husband Don and son Tyler of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Boyd of Murray and Gail Wilson of Olive Branch, Mississippi; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and as two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Everett L. Craig
Everett L. Craig, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Zion and Waukegan, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Zion, Illinois, to Erwin and Mildred Craig.
He graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School in 1947 and from Lake Forest College in 1951. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy and called to active duty during the Korean Conflict. He continued to serve in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was Commanding Officer of Naval Reserve Fleet Division 9-19(S) Great Lakes, Illinois, retiring at the rank of Commander.
He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Sheets, in Zion on Dec. 22, 1951.
He was an agent for New York Life Insurance Company for 37 years as a Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant and a member of the Mission Dollar Round Table. He was the recipient of the National Quality Award of the National Association of Life Underwriters for 31 consecutive years. Mr. Craig was the instructor of the first Charter Life Underwriters class in Lake Count, Illinois, under the sponsorship of De Paul University. He served as President of Lake County, Illinois Association of Life Underwriters, Vice-president of Lake County Estate Planning Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees First United Methodist Church Waukegan, Illinois, Salvation Army Advisory Board member, President of the Exchange Club of Waukegan, Regional Vice President of the IL Underwriters Association, and Life Member of the Swedish Glee Club of Waukegan.
He and Carolyn retired to Murray in 1990. While there he served as a board member for Need Line of Calloway County, the American Heart Association and the First United Methodist Church of Murray. He was a member of the Murray Lions Club, Murray Country Club, the Military Officer’s Association of America, and American Legion. He was an avid golfer, and he enjoyed many Kentucky Lake and Canadian fishing trips with is son Jim.
After the death of Carolyn Craig in September of 2015, he married the second love of his life, Dottie Connor of Mayfield, on Jan. 11, 2020.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Laurel Tuttle in August of 2018.
Mr. Craig is survived by his wife Dottie Craig of Murray; one son, Jim Craig and wife Janet of Glen Carbon, Illinois; two stepdaughters, Paula Morris and husband Joe of Mayfield and Teresia Sanderson and husband Larry of Paducah; three stepsons, Kyle Sanderson and wife Amber of Paducah, Kirk Sanderson of Lexington, and Kevin Sanderson and wife Caitlyn of Lexington; two sisters, Adelle Merville of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Ardyth Cowperthwaite and husband Kit of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Ellen Craig Vogel and husband Luke of St. Louis, Missouri, and Dianna Craig of Denver; two step-grandchildren, Amanda Thompson and husband, Greg of Mayfield and Justin Morris of Mayfield; three great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The funeral service will be at 12 p.m. (noon) Friday, May 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
For those who would prefer to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, the following organizations have been suggested: First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY, 42071, The Salvation Army National Headquarters, PO Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22314, or any other charity of your choice.
Betty Cooper
Betty Cooper, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home.
She was born April 14, 1947, in Hazel, Kentucky, to E.D. and Maude Parker Winchester.
She was a retired lab & X-ray technician and a member of Cherry Corner Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Cooper; and three brothers, Will T. Winchester, Hal Winchester and Bill Winchester.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by two sisters, Sue McKinney and husband Robert of Dexter and Joyce Gee and husband Richard of Louisville; one brother, Joe Pat Winchester and wife Hilda of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to International Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4500 Cooper Road, Suite 204, Cincinnati, OH 45242.
Annette Alexander
Annette Alexander, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
