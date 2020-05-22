Chester Going Jr.
Chester Going Jr., 73, Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born July 16, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Chester Going Sr. and Adele Probst Going.
He retired from the Cape Girardeau Police Department as a jailer. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the American Legion and Old Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Loretta Steiner Going; one son, Eric Going; and two sisters, Joyce and Doris.
Mr. Going is survived by one son, Michael Going of Branson, Missouri; one stepdaughter, Kimberly Perez of Lake Mary, Florida; a longtime significant other, Martha Edmonson of Murray; seven grandchildren, Quincy Perez, Alyssa Going, Kyle Going, Jennifer Collier, Elizabeth Fisher, Samantha Dees, Aaron Mansfield, Myrtle Going and Leland Halwas; eight great-grandchildren, Penelope Collier, Abby Collier, Landon Fisher, Kennedy Fisher, Collin Fisher, Ryland Fisher, Aspen Dees and Atlas Dees.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Edgar Lee Green Jr.
Edgar Lee Green Jr., 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Henry County Healthcare Center in Paris, Tennessee.
He was born July 31, 1931, in LaSalle, Colorado, to Edgar Lee Green Sr. and Ella Eliza Caby Green.
He was a retired aerospace engineer with I-Tek and Lockheed Martin. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers.
Mr. Green is survived by two daughters, Cindy James of Murray and Cheryl Novello of Reading, Massachusetts; one son, Ronald Green and wife Pam of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Jeremiah Ray Potts, Bobby Dale Potts, Kristin Potts, Nicholas Novello, Christopher Novello, Matthew Novello and Abigail Novello; and one great-grandchild, Abriella Lanier.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Raymond 'Ray' Hays
Raymond "Ray" Hays, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.