Patricia A. Mullins
Mrs. Patricia A. Mullins, 77, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Mullins was born on December 2, 1945 in Savannah, TN to the late Miner Griffin, Jr. and Katherine Thacker Griffin.
She owned and operated T.P.D. Trailers with her late husband, Terry Mullins and her son, Dale. Pat was also the former owner of Electrolysis by Patricia, K&N Root Beer as well as T.J.'s BBQ in Murray. rs. Mullins was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Terry Mullins and a daughter, Debbie Mullins, in addition to her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter in law, Dale and Shauna Mullins of Murray; an uncle, William "Bill" Keaton Thacker and wife, Jo of Dawsonville, GA; one grandson, Allen Mullins of Murray, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Patricia Mullins is set for 1 PM on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. John Dale will officiate and a private family burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens in Martin, TN. Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm on Friday at the Heritage Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Annette Ward Alexander
Annette Ward Alexander, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Murray, to R.L. and Melba Fain Ward, who preceded her in death.
Annette graduated from Murray High School and Murray State University with a degree in education. She taught fourth grade at Robertson Elementary School for several years. She was later the co-owner of Ward-Elkins TV and Appliance, where she was the kitchen designer. Later in life, she returned to the classroom as a teacher’s assistant at Murray Elementary School. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Priscilla Sunday school class. She was also a member of the Murray Magazine Club and Homemakers Club of Murray.
Annette is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tommy Alexander, of Murray; her daughter, Gay Swift (Robert) of Murray; son, Michael Alexander (Dan Ezell) of Venice, Florida; two beloved grandchildren, Alexander Wellinghurst (Janssen) of Jefferson, Georgia, and Grace Colson (Aaron) of Murray; and three cherished great-grandchildren, Gavin and Alexandria Wellinghurst of Jefferson and Beckett Colson of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and Kerry Lambert officiating. A private family burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Annette’s family will welcome visitors from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Regional Cancer Center, 204 South 9th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dorothea Edna Cantin
Mrs. Dorothea Edna Cantin, 88, of Murray died Monday, May 22, 2023 at The Farms at Puryear in Puryear, TN.
Mrs. Cantin was born on November 19, 1934 to the late Clinton Morrow and Helen Worley Morrow.
After 25 years, she retired as a nurse from St. Joseph Hospital in Flint, MI. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers, especially pink roses. Mrs. Cantin was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jules Cantin; a son, Ronald Dowdy, in addition to her parents.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include a son, Keith Dowdy of Savannah, GA; three daughters, Sandra Varanich of Savannah, GA, Kathy Trombley (Gordon) of Savannah, GA, Debbie Henderson (Paul) of Grand Blank, MI; two sisters, Cindy Brown (Robert) of Murray, Wanda Hart of Murray and 12 grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Dorothea Cantin is set for 2 pm on Friday, May 23, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Zeke Penick will officiate.
David Ryan Graham
David Ryan Graham, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
