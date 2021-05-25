Maurice Ronald Christopher
Maurice Ronald Christopher, 80, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died peacefully at home Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
He was born May, 17, 1941, in Cairo, Illinois, to Juletta Eaker and Maurice Christopher.
He grew up in Somerset, Kentucky, and then later his family moved to Murray, Kentucky, where he graduated from Murray High School in 1959. After attending Murray State University for two years, he graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1964. He then proudly graduated from UK College of Law and began his career as an attorney in Murray. He maintained a private law practice until 1997. He then finished his legal career working for the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions in Frankfort. Throughout his professional journey, Ron served as Assistant U.S. Attorney, Commonwealth’s Attorney, County Attorney, Chair of Murray State University Board of Regents, and was a member of the Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and 50-year member of the Kentucky Bar Association.
Ron loved everything about Kentucky - the history, politics, landscape and horse racing. Most of all, he loved UK basketball and football and held season tickets for both for decades. When he wasn’t cheering on the Wildcats, he loved traveling, music, visiting with neighbors and attending First Christian Church. Above all, he cherished his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roger Little, and a stepson, Stephen Vannarsdall.
Ron is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughters, Shannon Christopher, Kelsey Miller (Ben), Carroll Lane Parsons (Brad) and Courtney Yezerski (John Eric); a stepson, Ryan Vannarsdall (Kaylan); sisters, Camille Little and Cathy Christopher (Bill Brown); and 14 grandchildren, Ella, Daisy, Leah, Lillianna, Bentley, Ellenie, Christopher, Connor, Vivien, Evan, James, Grant, Luke and Bryce.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at First Christian Church, Frankfort, with Dr. John Opsata and Meredith Siler officiating. Burial followed in Owenton Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers were Ben Miller, Brad Parsons, John Eric Yezerski, Adam Slutsky, Ryan Vannarsdall and Travis Flora. Honorary pallbearers were Ben Brown, Don Mills and Terry Shockley.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church of Frankfort, Bluegrass Hospice Care, or the University of Kentucky Alzheimer’s Disease Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory of Frankfort was in charge of arrangements.
Kathern Harness
Kathern Harness, 67, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 26, 1954, in Doniphan, Missouri, to J.L. McKnight and Arvada Mathis McKnight.
She retired after working for Wal-Mart as a cashier for 17 years, and was a member of Hope Harbor Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis McKnight.
Mrs. Harness is survived by her husband, James Harness of Almo; three sons, Rickey Harness and wife Tera of Murray, Rodney Harness and wife Amanda of Aurora and Darin Harness and wife Gina of Murray; three brothers, Terry McKnight of Almo, David McKnight and wife Suzann of Doniphan, Missouri, and Guy McKnight and wife Joyce of Murray; nine grandchildren, Zach Harness, Rachael Harness, Hunter Harness, Wesley Harness, Hannah Harness, Ally Harness, Jack Harness, Samantha Miller and Brittnie Miller, all of Murray; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Art Heinz officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at wwwthejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larry D. Roberts Jr.
Larry D. Roberts Jr., 49, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Friday May 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah Kentucky, due to complications from major back surgery.
He was born Sept. 12, 1971, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, to Larry Sr. and Evelyn Livesay Roberts.
Buddy or Beastie, known by his family and friends, was an avid gamer, BBQ coinsurer, collector of vintage 80’s toys and loved watching movies. He had an infectious laugh, willing to help anyone in need and being an all-around great guy. He touched more lives than we will ever know. Larry Jr. was of Christian faith, was recently Baptized to acknowledge his commitment to our Lord, Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Miranda Dunn, who died Feb. 1, 2021; his parental grandparents, William and Jewel Roberts; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Mildred Livesay; and aunts and uncles to receive him in Heaven.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his parents of Murray; one sister Ronda Cherrie (Ian) of Columbus, Indiana; two nephews, Anthony Cherrie of Columbus and Nicholas Cherrie (Audrey) of Kevil; special mother, Cheryl Dunn; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday May 26, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Jim Dunn officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the church. A private family service to intern ashes will be at a later date at Jefferey Cemetery, next to his soulmate, Miranda Dunn.
The family ask that expressions of sympathy be made to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 201 South Third St., Murray, KY 42071, to help defray the cost of final expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Loyd Donald Seagraves
Loyd Donald Seagraves, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Marion Elkins
Marion Elkins, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Donna Hooper
Donna Hooper, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Juanita Terry Davenport
Juanita Terry Davenport, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 21, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Crofton.