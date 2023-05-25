David Ryan Graham
David Ryan Graham, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born July 7, 1948, in Murray, to James Ryan Graham and Christine Blakley Graham.
He retired as the Vice President of Maintenance at Paschall Truck Lines and was a member of First United Methodist Church where he severed on various committees including the Board of Trustees.
He graduated from College High in 1966 and enrolled at Murray State University. His studies were interrupted by his service in the US Army where he flew helicopters in Vietnam. He later graduated from Murray State University with a degree in urban planning. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and was involved with the organization as an alumnus, for which he won several awards.
He served as City Manager of Hickman and returned to Murray where he co-owned Scott Drugs and Allison’s Hallmark with his father-in-law. He began his career at Paschall Truck Lines in the early 1980s.
Mr. Graham was very devoted to community service. He helped begin “Christmas in the Park,” which continues to this day. He was a former Racer Club President, acted as Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President, president of the Murray Country Club, on the Kentucky Motor Carrier Advisory Committee, and served as chairman of the Kentucky Motor Transportation Association. He was well-known throughout the national transportation industry. He was a member of the Murray Planning Commission, and was a founding member and the current chairman of the Economic Development Cooperation (EDC) of Murray. He also was a founding member and current chairman of the Industrial Development Association (IDA).
He was very involved in the construction of the new bridges over Kentucky and Barkley lakes, acting as chairman of the Twin Bridges Advocacy Committee (TPAC). He led the effort to make the bridges architecturally appealing with the “basket handle” design and walkway. He was a founding member of BancKentucky and The Murray Bank and served on the Board of Directors of The Murray Bank from its beginning in 1999 until his death. He served as Chairman of the Building Committee, Chairman of the Marketing Committee, and served on the Executive Committee. He was also instrumental in advocating for The Murray Bank sponsorship and the expansion of Murray’s fireworks on the Fourth of July. He was very patriotic and loved his country and this community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Don Graham.
Mr. Graham is survived by his wife, Rosemary Scott Graham of Murray, whom he married June 29, 1973, in Murray. They were one month shy of their 50th anniversary. He is also survived by his daughter, Allison Ryan Graham Chapman and husband Jason of Murray; one grandchild, Mary Kate Chapman of Murray; two step-grandchildren, Samuel Chapman and Maxwell Chapman; a nephew, Tim Graham; and two nieces, LaDon Berlin and Kristi Hopkins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the church. Pallbearers will be Steve Andrus, Terry Hart, John Fuqua, Jeff Taylor, Joe Ward, Dave Hornback, Sam Chapman and Max Chapman. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Manning and the Board of the Economic Development Cooperation, and Bob Hargrove, Ronnie Gibson and the Board of Directors at The Murray Bank.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, the Paducah NICU, c/o Baptist Health Foundation, 2501 Kentucky Ave, Paducah KY 42002 (in honor of his granddaughter who was born prematurely and benefitted from their services), or the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Mullins
Mrs. Patricia A. Mullins, 77, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Mullins was born on December 2, 1945 in Savannah, TN to the late Miner Griffin, Jr. and Katherine Thacker Griffin.
She owned and operated T.P.D. Trailers with her late husband, Terry Mullins and her son, Dale. Pat was also the former owner of Electrolysis by Patricia, K&N Root Beer as well as T.J.'s BBQ in Murray. rs. Mullins was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Terry Mullins and a daughter, Debbie Mullins, in addition to her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter in law, Dale and Shauna Mullins of Murray; an uncle, William "Bill" Keaton Thacker and wife, Jo of Dawsonville, GA; one grandson, Allen Mullins of Murray, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Patricia Mullins is set for 1 PM on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. John Dale will officiate and a private family burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens in Martin, TN. Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm on Friday at the Heritage Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Patricia A. Mullins by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Everett L. Craig
Everett L. Craig, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Zion and Waukegan, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Zion, IIlinois, to Erwin and Mildred Craig.
He graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School in 1947 and from Lake Forest College in 1951. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy and called to active duty during the Korean Conflict. He continued to serve in the US Naval Reserve and was Commanding Officer of Naval Reserve Fleet Division 9-19(S) Great Lakes, Ilinois, retiring at the rank of Commander.
He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Sheets, in Zion, on Dec. 22, 1951.
He was an agent for New York Life Insurance Company for 37 years as a Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant and a member of the Mission Dollar Round Table. He was the recipient of the National Quality Award of the National Association of Life Underwriters for 31 consecutive years. He was the instructor of the first Charter Life Underwriters class in Lake County, Illinois, under the sponsorship of De Paul University. He served as President of Lake County IL Association of Life Underwriters, Vice President of Lake County Estate Planning Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees First United Methodist Church Waukegan, IL, Salvation Army Advisory Board Member, President of the Exchange Club of Waukegan, IL, Regional Vice President of the IL Underwriters Association, and Life Member of the Swedish Glee Club of Waukegan.
He and Carolyn retired to Murray in 1990. While in Murray, he served as a board member for Need Line of Calloway County, the American Heart Association and the First United Methodist Church of Murray. He was a member of the Murray Lions Club, Murray Country Club, the Military Officer’s Association of America, and The American Legion. He was an avid golfer, and he enjoyed many Kentucky Lake and Canadian fishing trips with is son, Jim.
After the death of Carolyn Craig in September of 2015, he married the second love of his life, Dottie Connor of Mayfield, on Jan. 11, 2020.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Laurel Tuttle in August 2018.
Mr. Craig is survived by his wife Dottie Craig of Murray; one son, Jim Craig and wife Janet of Glen Carbon, Illinois; two stepdaughters, Paula Morris and husband Joe of Mayfield and Teresia Sanderson and husband Larry of Paducah; two sisters, Adelle Merville of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Ardyth Cowperthwaite and husband Kit of Denver, Colorado; one brother, Gerald E. Craig and wife Carol of Lima, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ellen Craig Vogel and husband Luke of St. Louis, Missouri, and Dianna Craig of Denver; five step grandchildren, Amanda Thompson and husband, Greg of Mayfield, Justin Youngblood of Mayfield, Kyle Sanderson and wife Amber of Paducah, Kirk Sanderson of Lexington and Kevin Sanderson and wife Caitlyn of Lexington; three great-grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The funeral service will be at 12 p.m. (noon) Friday, May 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
For those who would prefer to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, the following organizations have been suggested: The First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071,The Salvation Army National Headquarters, PO Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22314, or any other charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothea Edna Cantin
Mrs. Dorothea Edna Cantin, 88, of Murray died Monday, May 22, 2023 at The Farms at Puryear in Puryear, TN.
Mrs. Cantin was born on November 19, 1934 to the late Clinton Morrow and Helen Worley Morrow.
After 25 years, she retired as a nurse from St. Joseph Hospital in Flint, MI. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers, especially pink roses. Mrs. Cantin was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jules Cantin; a son, Ronald Dowdy, in addition to her parents.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include a son, Keith Dowdy of Savannah, GA; three daughters, Sandra Varanich of Savannah, GA, Kathy Trombley (Gordon) of Savannah, GA, Debbie Henderson (Paul) of Grand Blank, MI; two sisters, Cindy Brown (Robert) of Murray, Wanda Hart of Murray and 12 grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Dorothea Cantin is set for 2 pm on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Zeke Penick will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Meals on Wheels, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or AseraCare Hospice Care, 1939 Cedar St., Suite A, McKenzie, TN 38201.
Please join family and friends in honoring Dorothea's life by visiting www.imesfh.com and leaving your favorite memory or tribute.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.