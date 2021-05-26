Marion Frances Hargis Elkins
Marion Frances Hargis Elkins, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 29, 1939, in Murray, Kentucky, to Frank Hargis and Ruby Starks Hargis.
She retired from Murray State University after 30 years with the Department of Economics and Finance. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Edwin Elkins; two daughters, Georgia Turner and Kristy Elkins; and one granddaughter, Keri Turner.
Mrs. Elkins is survived by two daughters, Edwina Rogers and Francie Stubblefield, both of Murray; eight grandchildren, Jesse Turner (Alisha) of Hopkinsville, Sydni Stubblefield (Ben Thompson) of Indiana; Kaci Stubblefield (Brad Dixon) of Murray, Elizabeth Maness of Murray, Jake Maness (Ashley Brandon) of Paducah, Jessica Knott (Kalan) of Almo, Kathryn Rogers (Zach Groves) of Louisville and Charlie Rogers (Natalie McCarthy) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and six great-grandchildren, Jayda Turner, Braydon Turner, Riley Brashears, Bryson Dixon, Kayden Rogers and Kensley Knott.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, immediately following visitation, at Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Sue Miller
Sue Miller, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She lived in the Murray area the last 58 years. She was originally from Louisville, Kentucky.
Mrs. Miller had a bachelor and master’s degree in education with 30 above from Murray State University. She was a teacher, mentor and “mom figure” to many over the years. She also helped her husband Frosty, who was an auctioneer, as a bookkeeper. Sue loved antiquing when her husband was alive, refinishing antiques, gardening, crafts, cooking, and her pets and grandpets. Her dogs were never “dogs,” they were her babies. She had several dogs precede her in death and leaves behind two dogs along with five granddogs. She taught both grandkids prior to them starting school and loved them more than anything. She was a retired Murray High School business teacher (33 yrs) and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She was a member of the retired teacher’s group, Murray Woman’s Club, and the widower’s group at Glendale, to name a few.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby (Frosty) Miller; her parents, George and Mary (Sturgeon) Phillips; her brother, George (Pete) Phillips of Louisville; her sister, Mary Maxine Milliner and husband Joe of Shepherdsville; and three nephews.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughters, Angela Miller-Leathers and husband Leigh of Arlington, Texas, and Holly Cullop of Murray; grandchildren, Shaylee Cullop and Carson Sinclair-Cullop, both of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, with John Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will include Chad Cochran, Terry McCallon, Allen McKeel, John Miller, David Buckingham and Terry Hart. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar Street #A, Murray, KY 42071.
Loyd Donald Seagraves
Loyd Donald Seagraves, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 28, 1940, in Sikeston, Missouri, to Martin Seagraves and Lela Allen Seagraves.
He retired as a co-owner and operator of Garden Lane Nursery in Sikeston, and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Bernell Seagraves; three sisters, Marie Chaney, Edith Brown and Leota Lee; and two brothers, Bernie Seagraves and Clifton Seagraves.
Mr. Seagraves is survived by one daughter, Michelle Seagraves of Memphis, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be held at Poplar Spring Baptist Church at a later date, and a graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston, at a later date.
