David Ryan Graham
David Ryan Graham, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born July 7, 1948, in Murray, to James Ryan Graham and Christine Blakley Graham.
He retired as the Vice President of Maintenance at Paschall Truck Lines and was a member of First United Methodist Church where he severed on various committees including the Board of Trustees.
He graduated from College High in 1966 and enrolled at Murray State University. His studies were interrupted by his service in the US Army where he flew helicopters in Vietnam. He later graduated from Murray State University with a degree in urban planning. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and was involved with the organization as an alumnus, for which he won several awards.
He served as City Manager of Hickman and returned to Murray where he co-owned Scott Drugs and Allison’s Hallmark with his father-in-law. He began his career at Paschall Truck Lines in the early 1980s.
Mr. Graham was very devoted to community service. He helped begin “Christmas in the Park,” which continues to this day. He was a former Racer Club President, acted as Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President, president of the Murray Country Club, on the Kentucky Motor Carrier Advisory Committee, and served as chairman of the Kentucky Motor Transportation Association. He was well-known throughout the national transportation industry. He was a member of the Murray Planning Commission, and was a founding member and the current chairman of the Economic Development Cooperation (EDC) of Murray. He also was a founding member and current chairman of the Industrial Development Association (IDA).
He was very involved in the construction of the new bridges over Kentucky and Barkley lakes, acting as chairman of the Twin Bridges Advocacy Committee (TPAC). He led the effort to make the bridges architecturally appealing with the “basket handle” design and walkway. He was a founding member of BancKentucky and The Murray Bank and served on the Board of Directors of The Murray Bank from its beginning in 1999 until his death. He served as Chairman of the Building Committee, Chairman of the Marketing Committee, and served on the Executive Committee. He was also instrumental in advocating for The Murray Bank sponsorship and the expansion of Murray’s fireworks on the Fourth of July. He was very patriotic and loved his country and this community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Don Graham.
Mr. Graham is survived by his wife, Rosemary Scott Graham of Murray, whom he married June 29, 1973, in Murray. They were one month shy of their 50th anniversary. He is also survived by his daughter, Allison Ryan Graham Chapman and husband Jason of Murray; one grandchild, Mary Kate Chapman of Murray; two step-grandchildren, Samuel Chapman and Maxwell Chapman; one brother-in-law, John Scott Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee; a nephew, Tim Graham; and two nieces, LaDon Berlin and Kristi Hopkins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the church. Pallbearers will be Steve Andrus, Terry Hart, John Fuqua, Jeff Taylor, Joe Ward, Dave Hornback, Sam Chapman and Max Chapman. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Manning and the Board of the Economic Development Cooperation, and Bob Hargrove, Ronnie Gibson and the Board of Directors at The Murray Bank.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, the Paducah NICU, c/o Baptist Health Foundation, 2501 Kentucky Ave, Paducah KY 42002 (in honor of his granddaughter who was born prematurely and benefitted from their services), or the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Rose Marie Collins
Rose Marie Collins, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born April 11, 1958, in Amarillo, Texas.
She retired as the office manager at Health Industries.
She was preceded in death by her partner, Willard King, and her father, Kenneth Collins.
Ms. Collins is survived by her mother, Irell (Duncan) Albin of Murray; two daughters, Patricia King of Murray and Stacie Collins and husband Chad Teneyuca of Hazel; two sisters, Melissa Lamkin and Patricia Collins; two brothers, Dennis Collins and Tony Jackson; and four grandchildren, Mercedez “Sadie” King of Murray, Kierston King of Murray, Cassandra Collins of Mayfield, and Caden Teneyuca of Princeton, Indiana.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Larry Stepto Sr.
Michael Larry Stepto Sr., 80, of Fort Myers, Florida, died Monday, May 27, 2023, at the Larsen Health Center in Fort Myers.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
Patricia A. Mullins
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens in Martin, Tennessee.
——————
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Dorothea Edna Cantin
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
—————
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Everett L. Craig
The funeral service is at noon Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
