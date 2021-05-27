Dr. William L. Giese
Dr. William L. Giese, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home.
Dr. Giese was born Aug. 12, 1954, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to William J. Giese and Marjorie Lynch Giese, who preceded him in death.
He was a doctor of radiation oncology at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and treated many cancer patients in the area. As well as being a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Medical School, he had a Juris Doctorate from the Georgetown University School of Law.
He will be remembered by patients and family as a compassionate doctor and advisor with a keen sense of humor. He will also be remembered for the fine sunflowers he grew and distributed throughout the community with his son Gage.
Dr. Giese is survived by one daughter, Sydney Giese of Murray; one son, Gage Giese of Murray; and one sister, Jennie Boeder of Hudson, Wisconsin.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph J. ‘Joe’ Brandon
Joseph J. “Joe” Brandon, 84, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born June 8, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Isaac David Brandon and Christina Rolfe Brandon.
He was a retired, self-employed truck driver that loved telling truck driver stories. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing, and in later years, watching and feeding the birds from his front porch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Betts.
Joe is survived by his wife, Nancy Garner Brandon of Almo; two daughters, Shirley Futrell and Tena Mohler, both of Almo; two sons, Billy Brandon and wife Lynn of Almo and David Brandon and wife Laura of Benton; three sisters, Myra Brandon of Paducah, June Lockhart of Murray and Gail Dix of Ruidoso, New Mexico; one brother, Jackie Brandon of Almo; eight grandchildren, Joshua Mohler, Jeffrey Mohler, Joseph Mohler, Natalie Thorn, Chelsey Weaver, Danny Treas, Jesse Treas and David J. Brandon; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mohler, Legend Mohler, Brooklyn Thorn, Anistyn Treas, Morgan Treas, Wendell Treas, Evie Jayne Feezor and Baker Brandon .
A memorial visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public memorial service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Dolphus Stubblefield
James Dolphus Stubblefield, 82, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John Rutledge and Rozelle Tempe Wilson Stubblefield.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church. He was a certified master mechanic and heavy equipment operator and a man of many skills, too many to name. He loved to work and could fix just about anything. He will be dearly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a granddaughter, Lindsey Rose Oliver.
Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Connie Stubblefield of Hazel; a son, James "Jimmy" Stubblefield (Amber) of Paducah; daughters, Jacqueline "Jackie" Canter (Jody) of Mayfield and Debbie Oliver (David) of Murray; grandchildren, William and Jacob Oliver, both of Murray, Lauren and Joseph Canter of Mayfield and Ava and Cora Stubblefield of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, with Jordan Roach officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Kenny Imes, Bill Marcum, Scott Barrow, Will Oliver, Jacob Oliver, Tommy Vance and Robert Houston. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Junior D. Childress
Junior D. Childress, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Almo, Kentucky, to Andrew J. Childress and Beatrice Hicks Childress.
He was the owner and operator of Junior Childress Motors, Inc. in Murray, and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie J. (Davis) Childress; and one brother, William Wilson Childress.
Mr. Childress is survived by one son, Ricky Childress of Murray, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marion Frances Hargis Elkins
Marion Frances Hargis Elkins, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 29, 1939, in Murray, Kentucky, to Frank Hargis and Ruby Starks Hargis.
She retired from Murray State University after 30 years with the Department of Economics and Finance. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Edwin Elkins; two daughters, Georgia Turner and Kristy Elkins; and one granddaughter, Keri Turner.
Mrs. Elkins is survived by two daughters, Edwina Rogers and Francie Stubblefield, both of Murray; eight grandchildren, Jesse Turner (Alisha) of Hopkinsville, Sydni Stubblefield (Ben Thompson) of Indiana; Kaci Stubblefield (Brad Dixon) of Murray, Elizabeth Maness of Murray, Jake Maness (Ashley Brandon) of Paducah, Jessica Knott (Kalan) of Almo, Kathryn Rogers (Zach Groves) of Louisville and Charlie Rogers (Natalie McCarthy) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and six great-grandchildren, Jayda Turner, Braydon Turner, Riley Brashears, Bryson Dixon, Kayden Rogers and Kensley Knott.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, immediately following visitation, at Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Loyd Donald Seagraves
Loyd Donald Seagraves, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 28, 1940, in Sikeston, Missouri, to Martin Seagraves and Lela Allen Seagraves.
He retired as a co-owner and operator of Garden Lane Nursery in Sikeston, and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Bernell Seagraves; three sisters, Marie Chaney, Edith Brown and Leota Lee; and two brothers, Bernie Seagraves and Clifton Seagraves.
Mr. Seagraves is survived by one daughter, Michelle Seagraves of Memphis, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be held at Poplar Spring Baptist Church at a later date, and a graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston, at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.