James Ray Hamilton
James Ray Hamilton, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to James Edward Hamilton and Nella Mae Knight Johnson, who preceded him in death.
He retired from Hamilton Granite, Marble and Tile, and served his country in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Hamilton is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Scott Hamilton; daughters, Angela Hamilton Murdock of Murray and Jennifer Cagle and husband Greg of Gilbertsville; a half-sister, Debbie Piercefield and husband Dan of Cadiz; five grandchildren, Tyler Murdock (Ashleigh) of Murray, Abby Murdock of Nashville, Tennessee, Kade Cullop, Macrae Cagle, and Tristan Cagle of Gilbertsville; and one great-grandson, Downs Murdock.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stella Morgan
Stella Morgan, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born May 13, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John Bruce and Eunie Lee Calhoun Morgan.
She was a lifelong member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church. Stella loved God, her family and her church family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buel Morgan, and a sister, Hester Sims.
Stella is survived by a brother, Howard Morgan and special friend, Lucille Rudolph of Murray; nieces, Laura Lee Tucker (Sammie) and Lisa Ann Hays (Don); a nephew, Dale Phillips; great-nephews, Michael and Justin Phillips, Morgan Hays (Kelsey) and Marshall Hays; a great-great-niece, Bekah; and great-great-nephews, Shaun and Jack.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Hensley Cemetery with Jordan Roach and Phillip Bazzell officiating. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. Visitation in the funeral home and a drive by visitation for those who wish to remain in their cars will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hensley Cemetery Fund, c/o Howard Morgan, 442 Boatwright Trail, Murray, KY 42071, or Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 1888 Faxon Rd., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Clifton 'Cliff' Edwards
Howard Clifton “Cliff” Edwards, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Nodena, Arkansas, to Clinton and Pauline Edwards. He was married for 60 years to Judy Edwards.
He retired after working more than 30 years as a chemical operator for BF Goodrich. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers #1294, where he served as president and chief union steward. He loved to fish, and he was an avid sportsman He was a member, founder and former president of the Twin Lakes Crappie Club. He was of Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Judy Edwards; two daughters, Rita Faye Futrell and husband Doyle of Dexter and Toni Renae McGregor of Murray; one sister, Phyllis Edwards Mohler (Jackie Raye) of Brewers; five grandchildren, Jeremy Paul Morris (Jennifer), Zachary Louis Futrell, Wesley Aaron McGregor (Johna), Vincent Garrett Futrell (Haley) and Alison Jo McGregor; and three great-grandchildren, Townes Clifton Morris, Ella Reese McGregor and Julia Anne Morris.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Stewart Cemetery with Ryan Davis and Ronnie Edwards officiating. The members of the Twin Lakes Crappie Club will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or Murray-Calloway County Hospice, 803 Poplar St, Murray, KY 42071.
Join the "Hugs from Home" program where a message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Visit www.filbeckandcann.com by 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, to share a hug, or leave a message.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Ima Lou Smith Barnes
Ima Lou Smith Barnes, 86, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Mills Manor in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She retired from Liberty Savings Bank, and was a lifelong member of Coldwater Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Barnes, and her parents, Stanford Smith and Lola Darnell Smith.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by her children, Gary Barnes and wife Sandy, Debbie Dreier and husband Keith, and Tim Barnes; her grandchildren Brad Dreier, Chris (Janelle) Dreier, Traci (Evan) Hanser, Matt (Kayla) Barnes and Dominic (Corey) Barnes; seven great-grandchildren, Caleb Dreier, Amelia Dreier, Rylee Dreier, Zoe Dreier, Alex Hanser, Morgan Hanser and Sydney Hanser; and one sister, Milodean Black.
A private graveside service will be at Coldwater Church of Christ with Luke Puckett officiating. There will be no visitation.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
