Erma Lee Wilson
Erma Lee Wilson, 96, of Murray, Kentucky died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born May 2, 1925, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Robert Angel and Florine Bryn Angel.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Wilson; three sons, Kenneth Wilson, Anthony Wilson and Keith Wilson; and one brother, James Angel.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Brenda Thorn of Almo; one son, Larry Wilson and wife Cindy of Paris Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Chris Thorn and wife Misty, Chad Thorn, Matt Thorn and wife Natalie, Ronnie Wilson, Timothy Wilson, Karen Story and husband Greg, Kim Wheeler and husband Justin, Keri Wilson, Kristal Wilson, Kasey Wilson and Casey Brown; 11 great-grandchildren, Lillie Thorn, Hallie Thorn, Brooklyn Thorn, Autumn Barker, Isaiah Story, Charlton Story, Corinne Wilson, Gracie Wilson, Aubrey Wheeler, Adley Wheeler and Ianna Wilson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Genesis Story, Brody Barker and Bryce Barker
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Murray Memorial Gardens with Glenn Cope officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Verr Scharlyene ‘Schar’ Harbison Hurt
Verr Scharlyene “Schar” Harbison Hurt, 93, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, Benton, and Frankfort, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Cullman, Alabama, to W.W. and Addie Bell Harbison.
She attended Cumberland College and later earned a bachelor's degree, master's and Rank I in elementary education and taught in Frankfort at Collins Lane Elementary and Paducah school systems with Morgan Elementary. Upon retirement, she continued to substitute teach in the Marshall County School System.
She was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro and the Happy Hearts Sunday school class. She was a member of several Baptist churches in Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky, as she faithfully served alongside her pastor husband, Billy G. Hurt, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was also preceded in death by her second husband, Jack Reisinger; a son, Robert Hurt; six brothers, Raymond M. Harbison, Wallace T. Harbison, Thurman Harbison, Helton H. Harbison, Troy Harbison and Jack C. Harbison; and two sisters, Rose Marie Cook and Geneva Thompson.
Schar is survived by two sons, Grey (Ellen) Hurt of Owensboro and Mark Hurt of Paducah; “Mama Schar” is survived by five granddaughters, Kathryn (Rush) Witt of Columbus, Ohio, Amy (Chris) Gabel of Smyrna, Tennessee, Kara Hurt of Owensboro, Paige (Brian) Ladd of Flatwoods and Leah (Landon) Brewer of Benton; 12 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sophie, Josiah, Ezra, and Ella Grace Witt, Nathan and Rylie Gabel, Eli Hurt, Ava, Nora, and Lucy Ladd and Cohen Brewer; one sister, Jeweldean Clay of Columbia, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton, with Bob Cook and Mark Hurt officiating. Burial will follow in Benton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until until the service time of 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made as memorial gifts to Turning Point Ministries of Western Kentucky, 632 N. 12th St., Box 160, Murray, KY 42071, Paramount Church, 211 N. Merkle Rd., Bexley, OH 43209, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Juanita Terry Davenport
Juanita Terry Davenport, 96, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 21, 1925, on a farm east of Crofton, Kentucky, to Walton and Addie Terry and was the oldest of four girls.
After graduating from high school, she went to Washington, D.C. to work in the treasury department during World War II. Later, she worked at Jennie Stuart Hospital in the X-ray department. She is remembered for her loving, easy-going manner and devotion to the care of Mary, her handicapped sister. Her entire life virtually revolved around family dinners, home and church activities. She loved to read and sew, especially embroidery and quilting.
She married George Davenport Jr. on Dec. 24, 1947. They were married for 60 years. Most of those years they lived on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville. They moved to the family farm near Crofton about 1974. She was an active church member at Edgewood Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, then later at Crofton Baptist and Cherry Corner Baptist in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Virginia Bowman and Mary Terry; half-sister, Ruby Barnett; and son-in-law, Eddie Harris.
Juanita is survived by one sister, Imogene Dyer; two daughters, Linda Hendrick (Jim) of Murray and Bonnie Harris of Murray; three grandsons, Kelly Harris of Paducah, Patrick Harris of Lexington, and Greg Hendrick of Murray; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
An interment service was held at Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 24, 2021 at Crofton Baptist Church.
Experssions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dr. William L. Giese
Dr. William L. Giese, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home.
Dr. Giese was born Aug. 12, 1954, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to William J. Giese and Marjorie Lynch Giese, who preceded him in death.
He was a doctor of radiation oncology at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and treated many cancer patients in the area. As well as being a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Medical School, he had a Juris Doctorate from the Georgetown University School of Law.
He will be remembered by patients and family as a compassionate doctor and advisor with a keen sense of humor. He will also be remembered for the fine sunflowers he grew and distributed throughout the community with his son Gage.
Dr. Giese is survived by one daughter, Sydney Giese of Murray; one son, Gage Giese of Murray; and one sister, Jennie Boeder of Hudson, Wisconsin.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Joseph J. ‘Joe’ Brandon
Joseph J. “Joe” Brandon, 84, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born June 8, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Isaac David Brandon and Christina Rolfe Brandon.
He was a retired, self-employed truck driver that loved telling truck driver stories. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing, and in later years, watching and feeding the birds from his front porch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Betts.
Joe is survived by his wife, Nancy Garner Brandon of Almo; two daughters, Shirley Futrell and Tena Mohler, both of Almo; two sons, Billy Brandon and wife Lynn of Almo and David Brandon and wife Laura of Benton; three sisters, Myra Brandon of Paducah, June Lockhart of Murray and Gail Dix of Ruidoso, New Mexico; one brother, Jackie Brandon of Almo; eight grandchildren, Joshua Mohler, Jeffrey Mohler, Joseph Mohler, Natalie Thorn, Chelsey Weaver, Danny Treas, Jesse Treas and David J. Brandon; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mohler, Legend Mohler, Brooklyn Thorn, Anistyn Treas, Morgan Treas, Wendell Treas, Evie Jayne Feezor and Baker Brandon .
A memorial visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public memorial service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
James Dolphus Stubblefield
James Dolphus Stubblefield, 82, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to John Rutledge and Rozelle Tempe Wilson Stubblefield.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church. He was a certified master mechanic and heavy equipment operator and a man of many skills, too many to name. He loved to work and could fix just about anything. He will be dearly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a granddaughter, Lindsey Rose Oliver.
Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Connie Stubblefield of Hazel; a son, James "Jimmy" Stubblefield (Amber) of Paducah; daughters, Jacqueline "Jackie" Canter (Jody) of Mayfield and Debbie Oliver (David) of Murray; grandchildren, William and Jacob Oliver, both of Murray, Lauren and Joseph Canter of Mayfield and Ava and Cora Stubblefield of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, with Jordan Roach officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Kenny Imes, Bill Marcum, Scott Barrow, Will Oliver, Jacob Oliver, Tommy Vance and Robert Houston. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Junior D. Childress
Junior D. Childress, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Almo, Kentucky, to Andrew J. Childress and Beatrice Hicks Childress.
He was the owner and operator of Junior Childress Motors, Inc. in Murray, and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie J. (Davis) Childress; and one brother, William Wilson Childress.
Mr. Childress is survived by one son, Ricky Childress of Murray, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Nicholas Adams
Nicholas Adams, 26, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.
