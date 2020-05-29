James 'Jimmy' Bruce Jones
James “Jimmy” Bruce Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Milan, Tennessee, to Max A. Jones and Eunice L. Miller Jones. He retired from Southern Source in Milan, Tennessee, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Murray Jones; one sister, Judy Jones; one brother, Jerry Jones; and one grandson, Levi Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by two sons, Derek Jones and wife Stacy of Murray and Dexter Jones and wife Rosalyn of Fort Myers, Florida; one sister, Vicki Brawley and husband Ronald of Clarksville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Chloe and Keegan.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Atwood, Tennessee, with Derek Jones and John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Maxie Perry
Maxie Perry, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Amos Perry and Adell Lyons Perry.
He was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Yvonne Perry and Mary Elizabeth Perry; and one brother, Amos Perry Jr.
Mr. Perry is survived by his sisters, Susie Perry of Murray and Cathy Watkins and husband Wayne of Hazel; brothers, Jim Perry (Edna) of New Concord, Bobby Perry (Karon), Ken Perry (Debbie), Carl Perry, Tom Perry, Danny Perry (Anetta) and Hal Perry (Belinda), all of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Gary M. Govern
Gary M. Govern, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
He was born Dec. 22, 1960, in Columbus, Nebraska. He was a production manufacturer at Briggs & Stratton and also worked at Kenlake Foods. He was of Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Govern; and his father-in-law, Donald Thacker.
Mr. Govern is survived by his wife Susan Thacker Govern of Murray, whom he married May 25, 1984, in Pryorsburg, Kentucky; his mother, Judie Skinner Govern of Hardin; two daughters, Amanda Nash and husband Justin of Almo and Tiffany Chadwick and husband Jason of Buchanan, Tennessee; one sister, Davida Canter of Louisville; three brothers, Dan Govern of Hardin, Travis Govern of Wichita, Kansas, and Shawn Govern and wife Melinda of Wichita; five grandchildren, Keira, Ellie, Harper and Lennon Nash, all of Almo and Ainsley Chadwick of Buchanan; his mother-in-law, Margaret Thacker of Murray; and his stepmother, Deborah Govern of Wichita.
A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
April 'Dawn' Shekell
April “Dawn” Shekell, 44, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 30, 1975, in Murray, Kentucky. She earned a bachelor of science degree in 2007 from Murray State University, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Russell Shekell, and one brother, John Shekell.
Ms. Shekell is survived by her partner, Ed Young of Murray; her father, Randy Shekell of Murray; one daughter, Kora Dawn Young of Murray; one son, Kody Ray Young of Murray; and two sisters, Joy Camp and husband Michael of Coldwater and Brandi Shekell of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bazzell Cemetery with Brett Miles officiating. There will be no public visitation.
James Ray Hamilton
James Ray Hamilton, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to James Edward Hamilton and Nella Mae Knight Johnson, who preceded him in death.
He retired from Hamilton Granite, Marble and Tile, and served his country in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Hamilton is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Scott Hamilton; daughters, Angela Hamilton Murdock of Murray and Jennifer Cagle and husband Greg of Gilbertsville; a half-sister, Debbie Piercefield and husband Dan of Cadiz; five grandchildren, Tyler Murdock (Ashleigh) of Murray, Abby Murdock of Nashville, Tennessee, Kade Cullop, Macrae Cagle, and Tristan Cagle of Gilbertsville; and one great-grandson, Downs Murdock.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Dr. Phillip B. Klapper
Dr. Phillip B. Klapper, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.