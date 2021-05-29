Nicholas Adams
Nicholas Adams, 26, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 25, 1994, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He attended the Elm Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eric Adams.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, Jerry and Donna Tucker of Murray; his mother, Alisha Boggess Adams of Murray; a sister, Jennifer Smith and husband Joshua of Dallas, Georgia; four brothers, Landon Boggess of Murray, Matthew Adams of Murray, Mitchell Tucker and wife Tammy of Murray and Brian Tucker and wife Kassia of Murray; two nieces, Karsyn and Chase Tucker, both of Murray; and two nephews, Lucas and Travis Tucker, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Old Shiloh Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Nicholas.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph J. Stephens
Ralph J. Stephens, 74, of Springville, Tennessee, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Bonnie Sue Raspberry
Bonnie Sue Raspberry, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Wanda Faye Billington Walker
Wanda Faye Billington Walker, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.