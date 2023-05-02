Barbara Jones Williams
Barbara Jones Williams passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, after spending the day surrounded by her family, celebrating her 84th birthday.
She was born and raised in Cumberland County, Kentucky. She married William H. “Willie” Williams in 1958 and moved to Lexington to waitress and work other jobs, living above Joe Bologna’s, while Willie was completing his engineering degree at the University of Kentucky on the G.I. Bill. That began her lifelong love of UK athletics, particularly basketball. After moving to Murray, she attended Murray State University.
Barbara was smart and a little feisty, and totally devoted to her family and friends. She loved to travel, talk politics, attend concerts, especially Bob Seger and The Eagles, go to movies and Broadway shows, and most of all, spend time with her grandchildren. She loved animals, especially her Yorkie Darwin, and was always happy to keep Kelly’s pets too, spoiling them with scrambled eggs and ice cream. She was always up for a good trip and traveled throughout the US, Europe, China, and spent her 80th birthday in London with her entire family. She started working at Fisher Price from the day it opened and was the payroll clerk for more than 20 years until her retirement. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Land Between the Lake’s Elk and Bison Prairie.
Barbara was a devoted mother to Kelly, grandmother to Sarah and Will, and great-grandmother to Livy and Will. She did not miss birthday parties, sports games, dance recitals, school performances, Playhouse productions, graduations or any other event where her grandchildren were involved. She was an excellent cook, known for her carrot cake, zucchini bread, salmon patties, Derby pie, and Christmas brunches and her grandson Will said she really excelled at grilled cheese sandwiches, which she made for Sarah and Will and their friends at their request. She enjoyed movies and was a regular at the Cheri Theater. She loved watching them with her grandchildren, some of which Sarah said were inappropriate for Will when he was young.
She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Willie Williams; her parents, Jack and Letha Jones; her sisters, Bebe Bryant and husband Bill, and Betty Hill and husband Richard; her brother, Bobby Jones and wife Maretta; and niece Betty Lynn Lindsey, all whom she missed very much.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kelly Doran and husband Harold; grandchildren, Sarah Murray and husband Michael of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Will Doran and fiancé Vara of Knoxville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Will Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life this summer.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society of Calloway County, Suite A 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 South Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021.
Glenn H. Tucker
Glenn H. Tucker, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 26, 1941, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Kelly and Ruby Dawes Tucker.
He worked at Tappan and retired from Jae Enterprises. He was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church and also attended Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Patsy Jones Tucker; two sisters, Mary Sue Hopkins and Imogene Thompson; and one brother, Robert Cox.
Mr. Tucker is survived by two daughters, Karen Pritchard and husband Pade of Benton and Cindy Humphrey and husband Roger of Murray; four sisters, Emma Spann of Benton, Lena Garland and husband Kenneth of Richmond, Virginia, Jarice Sholar of Benton and Helen Smith and husband James of Benton; two brothers, Thomas Tucker of Hardin and Jimmie Tucker of Benton; five grandchildren, Skip Pritchard, Glenn Pritchard and wife Emily, Katelynn Pritchard and fiancé Alex Gilmour, Ryan Humphrey and John Humphrey; and three great-grandchildren, Lane Pritchard, Lakyn Pritchard and Evan Pritchard.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, in the chapel of J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Beth Scott
It is with heavy souls that we announce the passing of Beth Scott, nee Vaughn, our hilarious and loving mama, sister, and friend. Resting in the arms of the Lord, Beth passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Vaughn; a brother, Tom Vaughn; and a sister, Ruthann Lauer.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Anna Scott of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Wanda (Will) Lawson and Lori (Tony) Powell, both of Murray; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and fur-grand babies.
A memorial service will be kept within the family, but friends of the family may come by Los Portales on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Please come by and offer funny stories and warm memories of Beth. The family welcomes some laughter.
Mary Evelyn Harding
Mrs. Mary Evelyn Harding, 99, of Farmington, KY passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield, KY.
Mary was born October 17, 1923 in Graves County to the late Elwood and Nola Cagle Dick. She was a member of Bell City Baptist Church.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Mr. James Harding; a son, Donnie Boyd Harding; a daughter, Sara Jean Harding; a brother, Melvin Dick; a sister, Lucy Lee McManus; a great granddaughter, Brittany Cook, in addition to her parents.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are two grandchildren, Shane Harding (Shelly) of Clinton, KY, Steve Harding (Gina) of Bunnlevel, NC; five great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Mary Evelyn Harding is set for 2 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Story Chapel Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm- 2 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Story Chapel Cemetery Fund.
