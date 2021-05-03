Robert ‘Bob’ Emmett O’Hara III
Robert “Bob” Emmet O’ Hara III, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, to Robert Emmet O’Hara Jr and Jeanette Roess O’Hara.
He attended Massanutten Military Academy and later The Citadel. He then joined the U.S. Navy, where he stayed until his retirement. While in the Navy, at one point he served on the same ship his father had during World War II. While stationed in Hawaii, he was awarded a flag that had flown over the USS Arizona in honor of his father, who was a Pearl Harbor survivor. After retirement from the Navy, Bob was employed at Lowes in Paducah for 12 years. He was a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship in Wickliffe, and lived in LaCenter, Kentucky for several years before moving to Murray. Bob was a very kind person, always willing to help others. He was well known at Hickory Woods, where he lived, and looked out for his fellow residents and often visited patients in the nursing home
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Linda Dian O’Hara.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert E. O’Hara IV (Cara) of Pensacola, Florida, and Paul O’Hara (Christin) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two step-daughters, Roslyn Young (Steve) of Murray and Mitsy Conley of Bardwell; three sisters, Kathleen Johnson (Richard) of Austell, Georgia, Marilyn Kellett (Steve) of Loganville, Georgia, and Laura O’Hara (Scott Hasu) of Milford, New Hampshire; one brother Timothy O’Hara of St. Petersburg, Florida; five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and three step-greatgrandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Wickliffe with Lynn Arant officiating, with full military honors. Brent Williams will deliver a message. Burial will follow.
Donna ‘Gamble’ Wheatley
Mrs. Donna “Gamble” Wheatley, age 82, of Almo, Kentucky died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mrs. Wheatley was born on July 13, 1938 in Marshall County, Kentucky to the late Clanon and Izella Green Gamble. She was retired from Fisher-Price/ Mattel and was a member of the Dexter Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Bridgette Maness; one brother, Edmond Gamble; five sisters, Ruby Gamble, Thelma Rose, Margie Myers, Murlene Crouch and Nancy Siress.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Hill Miles and husband John of Dexter, Kentucky and Melissa Hill Wallace and husband Johnny of Benton, Kentucky; three sons, Levi Hill and wife Nancy of Paducah, Kentucky, Randy Hill and wife Kitty of Kirksey, Kentucky and Kevin Wheatley of Almo, Kentucky; three brothers, Kenneth Gamble and wife Pat, Paul Gamble and wife Joyce and Lee Roy Gamble and wife Rosemary all of Benton, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren, Hunter Bishop, Logan Hill, Jonathan Hill, Jessica Anthony, Jason Hill, Justin Hill, Autumn Hill, Hannah Hill, Cory Oneill, Kala Seavers, Jordan Garner and Taylor Wheatley Hill; also 20 great grandchildren survive.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Rev. Elijah Balentine will officiate, and burial will follow in the Pace Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071 or Watch Inc. 702 Main Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
Wanda ‘Waterbug’ Ross Butler
Mrs. Wanda “Waterbug” Ross Butler, age 78, of Almo, Kentucky died at 1:00pm Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Butler was born July 29, 1942 in Benton, Kentucky to the late J. E. Ross and Edwardine Price Ross. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe “Hobo” Butler; sisters, Martha Henderson and Mary York; brother, Jimmy Ross. She was a member of the Almo Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita McKnight (Gary); son, Joe Butler (Arlene); sister, Wilma Willoughby; brothers, James Ross and Junior Ross; four grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2:00pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Norsworthy officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery and friends may visit after 12 Noon Tuesday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Fay Tabers
Linda Fay Tabers, age 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.