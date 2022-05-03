Eddie Schwettman
Eddie Schwettman, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The Farms in Puryear, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Egypt Mills, Missouri, to Edward Schwettman and Freida Baker Schwettman.
Eddie was a 1957 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education and biology. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He was a US Army veteran, and an avid Murray State Racer basketball fan and supporter. His hobbies included coaching youth sports, playing golf and working in his yard. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray. Mr. Schwettman was a professional poker player by trade, winning numerous poker events and tournaments including the 1981 World Series of Poker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Margie Dillingham, and one brother, Edward Schwettman.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Virginia Webb Schwettman of Murray, whom he married Dec. 30, 1963, in Dickson, Tennessee; one daughter, Leslie Schwettman of Murray; two sons, Tom Schwettman and wife Danielle of Murray and Craig Schwettman and wife Lorri of Murray; seven grandchildren, Logan Schwettman and wife Holly of College Grove, Tennessee, Madison Talton and husband Zach of Bowling Green, Taylor Lovett and husband Elliott of Orlando, Florida, Garrett Schwettman and wife Lindsey of Bowling Green, Will Schwettman of West Palm, Florida, Logan Parker and wife Jaclin of Irondale, Alabama, and Landon Arnett of Mayfield; and seven great-grandchildren, Nelson and Graham Schwettman, Sadie and Samuel Talton, Bodhi and Violet Schwettman and Ella Schwettman.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in McLemoresville Cemetery in McLemoresville, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Michelle Lynn Phillips
Michelle Lynn Phillips, 40, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 14, 1981, in Murray. She was of Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Roszella Williams.
Ms. Phillips is survived by her mother, Susan Phillips of Murray; and an aunt and uncle, Jennifer and Bill Clemens of Nashville, Tennessee.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, Suite A, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Nyoka Ann McBee Coles
Nyoka Ann McBee Coles, 69, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence.
She retired from Paris Landing State Park Inn, where she worked in the housekeeping department. She was member of TVCC in Paris. Her hobbies included watching soap operas, gardening and collecting angels. Her reason for retiring and her passion was keeping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She married Reggie Coles of Paris, who survives, on July 30, 1982..
Born January 18, 1953, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Noah McBee and Alta Katherine Haynes McBee, who preceded her in death..
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Melissa (Billy) Bowen of Paris, Regina (Rudi) Schrader of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Waylon (Angela) Rushing of Paris; two sisters, Frances (Bill) Wells and Peggy (James) Travis, both of Paris; two brothers, Ira McBee of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Andy (Carol) McBee of Buchanan; nine grandchildren, Stephanie (Jakob) Gordon, Adreanna Rushing, Mistie Bowen, Katelon (Jake) Knox, Jayson Bowen, Damian Rushing, Joey (Robin Serrano) Bowen, Hunter Kee, and Brett Box; and four great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Violet Warren.
Funeral services will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Jakob Gordon, Rudi Schrader, Jayson Bowen, Billy Bowen, Joey Bowen, Andy McBee and Ira McBee. Damian Rushing, serving in the US Air Force, stationed overseas, will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.