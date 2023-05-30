Michael Larry Stepto Sr.
Michael Larry Stepto Sr., 80, of Fort Myers, Florida, peacefully passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Larsen Health Center in Fort Myers.
Born May 2, 1943, in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of John Stepto and Vera Toney Stepto.
He was a devout Catholic that cared deeply for his family and enjoyed giving back to his community. He served our country in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired from the Army as a Major in 1981. He graduated from Murray State University in 1983 with a bachelor of science degree and from the University of Tennessee at Memphis School of Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist until 2012. He proudly served in multiple organizations including a lifetime membership of the Military Officers Association of America, Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical fraternity, the Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus. In retirement, he enjoyed living in Fort Myers, playing golf, volunteering on mission trips around the globe and traveling the country.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Estella K. Stepto, and his brother, Stephen S. Stepto.
Mr. Stepto is survived by his daughter, Cathy Grant and husband Jimmy of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sons, Michael L. Stepto Jr. and wife Tiffany of Evansville, Indiana, and Jeffery Harrell of Benton; one brother, John Stepto Jr. and wife Irene of Winston Salem, North Carolina; one sister, Monica Joy Cogan and husband Ben of Abbeyville, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Justin Grant, Brittany Holt, Alan Michael Stepto, Phoebe Stepto, Jason Harrell, Joshua Harrell and Jessica Harrell; a and two great-grandchildren, Caroline Holt and Andrew Holt.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Josh McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Leo Catholic Church Building Fund, 401 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy F. Morgan Bazzell
Dorothy F. Morgan Bazzell, 92 of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Born Aug. 22, 1930, in Water Valley, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Ernest and Laverne Henley Morgan.
She retired from Fisher-Price Toys in Murray, where she worked in assembly, and she was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church. Dot enjoyed life, she was an energetic lady with a contagious smile that loved to dance, travel and was very competitive with board games at the Woodmen Life Camp or the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Gene M. Dodd (1923-1980), second husband, Robert L. “Bob” Bazzell (1923-2003); and siblings, Sue Arnett, Ernestine Henry, Anthony Wayne Blalock, Effie Mae Allen, Jean Warren, Aline Savage, Robert “Bob” Morgan and Jimmy Morgan.
Dot is survived by her children, Debbie Lovett and husband Terry of Olive, Kentucky, Ernie Dodd and wife Debra of New Providence, Kentucky; brothers, Ronald Morgan, James Earl Morgan and Glen Morgan, all of Wingo; grandchildren, Mitchell Lovett and wife Jessica and Kris Lovett and wife Melissa, Derrick Dodd and wife Mandy, and Austin Dodd and wife Shawn; great-grandchildren, Cody Lovett, Tori Lovett, Carson Lovett, Camden Ann Lovett, Kimberly Faith Dodd, Hailey Paige Dodd and Liam Robert Dodd.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Dot’s memory to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation at MCCH, 807 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Faye Richardson
Mrs. Shirley Faye Richardson, 84, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Mrs. Richardson was born on November 19, 1938 in Franklin, KY to the late Charley Jennett and Lena Kirby. Shirley retired as Vice President of Auburn Hosiery Mill and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cole Richardson; a brother, Billy Jennett; a sister, Jeri Potter and son in law, David Laster.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include her daughter, Terry Laster and special friend, Danny Reed of Murray; her son, Ricky Richardson and wife, Betsy of Clarksville, TN; two brothers, Bobby Jennett and wife, Patty of Franklin, KY, David Jennett and wife Faye of Franklin, KY; a sister, Joann Harvey and husband, David of Nashville, TN; five grandchildren, Michael Laster, Ashlee Baggett, Dana Crass, Carlee Darnelll, Hunter Richardson. In addition, Mrs. Richardson leaves behind seven great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Brother Mark Sickling will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 10 am - 1 pm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Shirley Richardson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Debra Ann Billington Braddock
Debra Ann Billington Braddock, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.