Barbara Jones Williams
Barbara Jones Williams passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, after spending the day surrounded by her family, celebrating her 84th birthday.
She was born and raised in Cumberland County, Kentucky. She married William H. “Willie” Williams in 1958 and moved to Lexington to waitress and work other jobs, living above Joe Bologna’s, while Willie was completing his engineering degree at the University of Kentucky on the G.I. Bill. That began her lifelong love of UK athletics, particularly basketball. After moving to Murray, she attended Murray State University.
Barbara was smart and a little feisty, and totally devoted to her family and friends. She loved to travel, talk politics, attend concerts, especially Bob Seger and The Eagles, go to movies and Broadway shows, and most of all, spend time with her grandchildren. She loved animals, especially her Yorkie Darwin, and was always happy to keep Kelly’s pets too, spoiling them with scrambled eggs and ice cream. She was always up for a good trip and traveled throughout the US, Europe, China, and spent her 80th birthday in London with her entire family. She started working at Fisher Price from the day it opened and was the payroll clerk for more than 20 years until her retirement. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Land Between the Lake’s Elk and Bison Prairie.
Barbara was a devoted mother to Kelly, grandmother to Sarah and Will, and great-grandmother to Livy and Will. She did not miss birthday parties, sports games, dance recitals, school performances, Playhouse productions, graduations or any other event where her grandchildren were involved. She was an excellent cook, known for her carrot cake, zucchini bread, salmon patties, Derby pie, and Christmas brunches and her grandson Will said she really excelled at grilled cheese sandwiches, which she made for Sarah and Will and their friends at their request. She enjoyed movies and was a regular at the Cheri Theater. She loved watching them with her grandchildren, some of which Sarah said were inappropriate for Will when he was young.
She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Willie Williams; her parents, Jack and Letha Jones; her sisters, Bebe Bryant and husband Bill, and Betty Hill and husband Richard; her brother, Bobby Jones and wife Maretta; and niece Betty Lynn Lindsey, all whom she missed very much.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kelly Doran and husband Harold; grandchildren, Sarah Murray and husband Michael of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Will Doran and fiancé Vara of Knoxville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Will Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life this summer.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society of Calloway County, Suite A 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 South Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021.
Beth Scott
It is with heavy souls that we announce the passing of Beth Scott, nee Vaughn, our hilarious and loving mama, sister, and friend. Resting in the arms of the Lord, Beth passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Vaughn; a brother, Tom Vaughn; and a sister, Ruthann Lauer.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Anna Scott of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Wanda (Will) Lawson and Lori (Tony) Powell, both of Murray; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and fur-grand babies.
A memorial service will be kept within the family, but friends of the family may come by Los Portales on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Please come by and offer funny stories and warm memories of Beth. The family welcomes some laughter.
Mary Margaret Cates
Mary Margaret Cates, 95, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New Waverly, Texas.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Robert Lee Hargrove
Robert Lee Hargrove, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her home.
