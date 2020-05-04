Norene L. Fuoss Ronna
Norene L. Fuoss Ronna, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Onarga, Illinois, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Jan. 12, 1923, in Thawville, Illinois, to Edward J. and Augusta Kaeding Fuoss.
She married Arnold Ronna on Dec. 20, 1942, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Thawville, and he preceded her in death on May 21, 1995.
Mrs. Ronna was the last charter member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murray. She enjoyed baking, canning and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Ray, LeVoy, Robert, Lonny and Benny Fuoss; one sister, Mary Jean Ronna; two sons-in-law, Al McKinzie and Gary Osman; and one great-granddaughter, Emily McKinzie.
Mrs. Ronna is survived by four daughters, Eldora Friebel and husband George of Murray, Arna Osman of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Merry Lyons and husband Larry of Onarga and Kathy McKinzie of Murray; one son, Edward Ronna and wife Diane of Onarga; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Loretta Kemmer, Wilda Wright and Maureen Fuoss; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be at the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga with Tim Hahn officiating. Burial will be in Onarga Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murray, or Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley, Illinois.
Online condolences may be left at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Knapp Funeral Home of Watseka, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of local arrangements.
Steven Milliner
Steven Milliner, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 11, 1949, in Charleston, Illinois, to George and Audine Kanitz Milliner, who preceded him in death.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 and was stationed in Germany. He returned to Charleston and was a firefighter for 29 years. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He owned and operated a greenhouse business after retirement and loved woodworking. Those that knew Steve will remember his fun loving spirit. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Steve is survived by his wife, Nina, whom he married on June 23,1973; a son, Doug Milliner of Murray; two brothers, Bill Lewis (Linda) of Charleston and Don Lewis (Janice) of Sun City West, Arizona; a sister-in-law, Marcia Bloom (Mike) of Jackson, Missouri; a brother-in-law, David King of San Francisco, California; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his loving dog, Katy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, or Westside Baptist Church, 207 Robertson Road S., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Esther Wright Jenkins
Esther Wright Jenkins, 87, of McKenzie, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the McKenzie Healthcare and Rehab in McKenzie.
She was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Alliance, Ohio, to Harry and Gladys Flowers Wright.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert O. Jennings; her second husband, Robert Jenkins; two brothers; and six sisters.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by one local niece, Janice Wright of Murray; special friends, Buddy and Mary Jo Farris of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin Joseph Curtsinger
Kevin Joseph Curtsinger, 57 of Wingo, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 4:48 p.m. at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He owned and operated Kevin Curtsinger Allstate Insurance Agency’s in Mayfield, Murray and Fulton for 22 years; he was a member of the Mayfield Rotary Club, a YMCA contributor, and the longest active member of the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the Mayfield-Graves County Housing Authority Board, and the Graves County School Board for 16 years. He was a Murray State University Alumni where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was also a member of Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Erica Jo Poole Curtsinger of Wingo; his son, Brandon Curtsinger of Wingo; his daughter, Randi Jo Gossum (Tory) Smith of Martin, Tennessee; a daughter, Bridgett (Ben) Toon of Wingo; a son,Tony Matheny of Wingo; a daughter, Mary Matheny of Paducah; a son, Robert Garland of Wingo; a daughter, Maggie Garland of Wingo; and five grandchildren, Rylan, Brooklyn, Brayden, Teller and Aubrey.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Curtsinger; his brother, Hal Mullins; and his parents, Lucian and Bette Magness Curtsinger.
A private family graveside service will be at Wingo Cemetery with Mickey Fowler officiating. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Club Scholarship Fund in memory of Kevin Curtsinger, P.O. Box 485, Mayfield, KY 42066.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Vita Satterwhite
Vita Satterwhite, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday,May 2, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Richard Farrell
Richard Farrell, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Anna Ingle
Anna Ingle, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.