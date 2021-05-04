Eddie Clayton
Eddie Clayton, 94, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Sunday, May 7, 2021, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born June 24, 1926, in Model, Tennessee, to Jessie Aaron Green and Olive Garland Green.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Masons Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Brent Clayton; four sisters; and four brothers.
Mrs. Clayton is survived by one daughter, Joy Ferguson and husband Richard of Hazel; one son, Jeff Clayton and wife Gail of Buchanan; five grandchildren, Andy Clayton, Dustin Clayton, Russ Ferguson, Amy Ferguson and Dana Crowell; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private family service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund, c/o Gerald Ray, 1320 Mason Lake Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Donna ‘Gamble’ Wheatley
Donna “Gamble” Wheatley, 82, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 13, 1938, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Clanon and Izella Green Gamble.
She retired from Fisher-Price/ Mattel, and was a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Bridgette Maness; one brother, Edmond Gamble; and five sisters, Ruby Gamble, Thelma Rose, Margie Myers, Murlene Crouch and Nancy Siress.
Mrs. Wheatley is survived by two daughters, Cindy Hill Miles and husband John of Dexter and Melissa Hill Wallace and husband Johnny of Benton; three sons, Levi Hill and wife Nancy of Paducah, Randy Hill and wife Kitty of Kirksey and Kevin Wheatley of Almo; three brothers, Kenneth Gamble and wife Pat, Paul Gamble and wife Joyce and Lee Roy Gamble and wife Rosemary, all of Benton; 12 grandchildren, Hunter Bishop, Logan Hill, Jonathan Hill, Jessica Anthony, Jason Hill, Justin Hill, Autumn Hill, Hannah Hill, Cory Oneill, Kala Seavers, Jordan Garner and Taylor Wheatley Hill; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Pace Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or Watch Inc. 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda ‘Waterbug’ Ross Butler
Wanda “Waterbug” Ross Butler, 78, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 1 p,m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born July 29, 1942, in Benton, Kentucky, to J. E. Ross and Edwardine Price Ross.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe “Hobo” Butler; sisters, Martha Henderson and Mary York; and a brother, Jimmy Ross.
She was a member of Almo Church of Christ.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her daughter, Rita McKnight (Gary); son, Joe Butler (Arlene); sister, Wilma Willoughby; brothers, James Ross and Junior Ross; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Jeff Norsworthy officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores Jean Roach
Dolores Jean Roach, 87, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Charter Senior Living of Hermitage in Hermitage, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gaylon H. Glover Jr.
Gaylon H. Glover Jr., 78, of Water Valley, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
