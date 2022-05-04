Barbara B. Gray
Barbara B. Gray, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 2, 1937, in Winnfield, Louisiana, to William Breedlove and Glennie Graham Breedlove.
She retired as the co-owner of Jones & Gray Upholstery, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas E. Gray, and one brother, Glenn Breedlove.
Mrs. Gray is survived by three daughters, Kayren Harris of Holden, Louisiana, Dawn Wilson and husband Tim of Murray and Melissa Shown and husband Tommy of Murray; one son, Brian Gray and wife Cindy of Murray; a sister, Marlene Breedlove and husband Eric Dietart of Willis, Texas; a brother, Bobby Breedlove of Heber Springs, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Phoebe Shown and Brian Thomas Gray; friend Cortnee Coomer of Murray, Kentucky; and one great-grandchild, Maxton Gray of Murray.
A graveside service will be at noon Friday, May 6, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy go to Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071, or your favorite charity in memory of Barbara.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Wayne Holland
Charles Wayne Holland, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 21, 1955, to James Prentice Holland and Ruth Modell Jones Holland. He was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Braden.
Mr. Holland is survived by one sister, Betty A. Hall; two brothers, James Holland and wife Vickie and Joe Holland, all of Murray; one niece, Stephanie Holland of Murray; three nephews, Robert Braden of Mayfield, Justin Holland of Murray and Eric Holland of Murray; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, in Murray Memorial Gardens Chapel with entombment to follow. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eddie Schwettman
Eddie Schwettman, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The Farms in Puryear, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Egypt Mills, Missouri, to Edward Schwettman and Freida Baker Schwettman.
Eddie was a 1957 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education and biology. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He was a US Army veteran, and an avid Murray State Racer basketball fan and supporter. His hobbies included coaching youth sports, playing golf and working in his yard. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray. Mr. Schwettman was a professional poker player by trade, winning numerous poker events and tournaments including the 1981 World Series of Poker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Margie Dillingham, and one brother, Edward Schwettman.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Virginia Webb Schwettman of Murray, whom he married Dec. 30, 1963, in Dickson, Tennessee; one daughter, Leslie Schwettman of Murray; two sons, Tom Schwettman and wife Danielle of Murray and Craig Schwettman and wife Lorri of Murray; seven grandchildren, Logan Schwettman and wife Holly of College Grove, Tennessee, Madison Talton and husband Zach of Bowling Green, Taylor Lovett and husband Elliott of Orlando, Florida, Garrett Schwettman and wife Lindsey of Bowling Green, Will Schwettman of West Palm, Florida, Logan Parker and wife Jaclin of Irondale, Alabama, and Landon Arnett of Mayfield; and seven great-grandchildren, Nelson and Graham Schwettman, Sadie and Samuel Talton, Bodhi and Violet Schwettman and Ella Schwettman.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in McLemoresville Cemetery in McLemoresville, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.