Kathryn Lynn Lewis
Kathryn Lynn Lewis died Monday, May 3, 2021, at her home in Murray, Kentucky, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 1, 1953, in Crown Point, Indiana, to Raymond and Almyria Parker, who preceded her in death.
She and her husband, Steve, spent 15 years as foster parents and had more than 50 children in their home. Her spirit of giving was reflected in the jobs she chose. She spent time working as a nanny, foster parent mentor, daycare teacher and at the senior center. She loved traveling, shopping, crafting, decorating, cooking and socializing. She enjoyed hosting parties and friends, and family will say that she was an excellent cook. She was a faithful Christian and a member of Hope Harbor Church.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steve Lewis; four children, Timothy (April) Lewis of Atwood, Tennessee, Lashawna (Nathaniel) Turnbo of Martin, Tennessee, Jacinda Lewis of Lexington and Joshua (Kelsey) Lewis of Murray; one brother, Curtis Parker (Beverly) of Fleming Island, Florida; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hope Harbor Church with Art Heinz and Paul Cagle officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Pallbearers include Josh Lewis, Timothy Lewis, Corey Kelley, Nathaniel Turnbo, Brian Ingram and Terry Franklin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Emmett O’Hara III
Robert “Bob” Emmett O’ Hara III died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, to Robert Emmet O’Hara Jr and Jeanette Roess O’Hara.
He attended Massanutten Military Academy and later The Citadel. He then joined the U.S. Navy, where he stayed until his retirement. While in the Navy, at one point he served on the same ship his father had during World War II. While stationed in Hawaii, he was awarded a flag that had flown over the USS Arizona in honor of his father, who was a Pearl Harbor survivor. After retirement from the Navy, Bob was employed at Lowes in Paducah for 12 years. He was a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship in Wickliffe, and lived in LaCenter, Kentucky for several years before moving to Murray. Bob was a very kind person, always willing to help others. He was well known at Hickory Woods, where he lived, and looked out for his fellow residents and often visited patients in the nursing home
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Linda Dian O’Hara.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert E. O’Hara IV (Cara) of Pensacola, Florida, and Paul O’Hara (Christin) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two step-daughters, Roslyn Young (Steve) of Murray and Mitsy Conley of Bardwell; three sisters, Kathleen Johnson (Richard) of Austell, Georgia, Marilyn Kellett (Steve) of Loganville, Georgia, and Laura O’Hara (Scott Hasu) of Milford, New Hampshire; one brother Timothy O’Hara of St. Petersburg, Florida; five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and three step-greatgrandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Wickliffe with Lynn Arant officiating, with full military honors. Brent Williams will deliver a message. Burial will follow.
Eddie Clayton
Eddie Clayton, 94, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Sunday, May 7, 2021, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born June 24, 1926, in Model, Tennessee, to Jessie Aaron Green and Olive Garland Green.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Masons Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Brent Clayton; four sisters; and four brothers.
Mrs. Clayton is survived by one daughter, Joy Ferguson and husband Richard of Hazel; one son, Jeff Clayton and wife Gail of Buchanan; five grandchildren, Andy Clayton, Dustin Clayton, Russ Ferguson, Amy Ferguson and Dana Crowell; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private family service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund, c/o Gerald Ray, 1320 Mason Lake Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Glinda Howington
Glinda Howington, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Gregory Wyatt
Gregory Wyatt, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Londa Stafford
Londa Stafford, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:48 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.