Dwayne Baldwin
Dwayne Baldwin, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday May 2, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
He was born Oct. 20, 1955, to Billy Baldwin and Betty Townsend James.
He worked for many years in car sales, most recently for Walker’s Pre-Owned Vehicles and Rentals in Paris. He grew up in Henry County and attended Henry County schools. He was very civic-minded and displayed that through his membership and work as a lifetime member of the Paris Henry County Jaycees. He served as the chairman of the World’s Biggest Fish Fry Parade for 50 years and as general manager on two separate occasions. In the past, Dwayne loved racing motorcycles and more recently he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. His passion was cooking outdoors whether for himself or a multitude of people. He was proud of his family, especially his two grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Boyce L. and Faira W. Baldwin; and his maternal grandparents, Charlie and Evora Townsend
Dwayne is survived by his son, Chad (Ginger) Baldwin of Brentwood, Tennessee; his brother, Billy Dale Baldwin of Nashville, Tennessee; his two grandchildren, Jones Baldwin and Sela Baldwin; aunts Shirlie (Ronnie) Geurin and Joan (Bill) Greer; and cousins and special friends who were always by his side, especially the last few weeks of his life.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Walker Cemetery in Paris with Mike Wimberley officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris and also from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Monte Starks, Rusty Sykes, David Sullivan, David “Bubba” Flowers, Robert “Rookie” Edwards and Mark Snyder. Named as honorary pallbearers are all Paris Henry County Jaycees and Dwayne’s friends at the Paris Country Club.
Memorials may be made to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Ruth Rhodes
Nancy Ruth Rhodes, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Melvin Morton and Eunice Grogan Morton.
She retired from Mattel, and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Rhodes; one son, Gregory Thomas Rhodes; a sister, Sue Hargis; and a special friend, Gerald Paschall.
Mrs. Rhodes is survived by one daughter, Felecia Robertson and husband Ed Jamerson of Benton, Illinois; one son, Roger Rhodes and wife Debbie of Hazel; four grandchildren, Michael Rhodes and fiancé Mischa of San Antonio, Texas, Summer Dunn and husband Ashley of Dexter, Austin Eaves and wife Megan of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Amber Eaves and husband Darrell of Paducah; six great-grandchildren, Kylie, Jayden, Jacey, Austin, Ian and Shawn; a daughter-in-law, Lita Rhodes of Hazel; a niece, Cindy Denfip and family of Draffenville; one nephew, Eddie Rhodes and family of Knoxville, Tennessee; and the extended families of Terry Lynn Paschall and Jeffrey Paschall.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and Mike Rhodes officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara B. Gray
Barbara B. Gray, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 2, 1937, in Winnfield, Louisiana, to William Breedlove and Glennie Graham Breedlove.
She retired as the co-owner of Jones & Gray Upholstery, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas E. Gray, and one brother, Glenn Breedlove.
Mrs. Gray is survived by three daughters, Kayren Harris of Holden, Louisiana, Dawn Wilson and husband Tim of Murray and Melissa Shown and husband Tommy of Murray; one son, Brian Gray and wife Cindy of Murray; a sister, Marlene Breedlove and husband Eric Dietart of Willis, Texas; a brother, Bobby Breedlove of Heber Springs, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Phoebe Shown and Brian Thomas Gray; friend Cortnee Coomer of Murray, Kentucky; and one great-grandchild, Maxton Gray of Murray.
A graveside service will be at noon Friday, May 6, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy go to Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071, or your favorite charity in memory of Barbara.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michelle Lynn Phillips
Michelle Lynn Phillips, 40, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 14, 1981, in Murray. She was of Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Roszella Williams.
Ms. Phillips is survived by her mother, Susan Phillips of Murray; and an aunt and uncle, Jennifer and Bill Clemens of Nashville, Tennessee.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, Suite A, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.