Mary Margaret Cates
Mary Margaret Cates, 95, of Puryear, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in New Waverly, TX.
Mrs. Cates was born on May 9, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Paul and Dorotha Gadd Thill. She was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Murray.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Mr. Byron Cates; four brothers, James, Donald, Ben and Charles Thill, in addition to her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her sons; Daniel Cates (Carol) of Willis, TX, Mark Cates of Puryear, TN, David Cates (Rose) of Cantonment, FL, Byron Cates, Jr. of Middleton, OH, Bradley Cates (Ginger) of Carlisle, OH; daughters, Paula Marie Harris of Beaver Creek, OH, Amy Ruesewald (Fredrick) of New Waverly, TX; a brother, Michael Thill of Dayton, OH; her sisters, Roberta Thill Mayer of Shalimar, FL, Patricia Thill Malloy of West Milton, OH;13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
The funeral mass honoring the life of Mrs. Mary Cates will be held at 12:05 pm on Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Murray. Burial will follow at Puryear Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 9 am - 11 am on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Need Line, 509 N. 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Larry Watson
We would like to acknowledge the passing of Larry Watson of the Kirksey community who died April 30, 2023, at Mills Health and Rehab Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brooks Watson, and a brother, Donald Watson, all of the Kirksey community.
At this time, there are no arrangements for a service in the near future.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Glenn H. Tucker
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Baptist Church Cemetery.