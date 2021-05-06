Suzan Kennedy Hinton
Suzan Kennedy Hinton, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Murray to Jack B. Kennedy and Sue Lockhart Kennedy, who preceded her in death.
She was a 1969 Murray High School graduate and later earned her master’s degree from Murray State University. She was a retired school teacher and attended Murray First United Methodist Church.
Ms. Hinton is survived by her son, Christopher Stark Hinton of Owensboro; one sister, Karen Duncan and husband Jerry of Murray; three brothers, Jack Kennedy and wife Melinda of Murray, David Kennedy and wife Becky of Eddyville and Sam Kennedy and wife Tina of Midlothian, Virginia; and one grandchild, Callie Hinton of Owensboro.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Jeff Rudy officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Public Library, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Gregory Wyatt
Gregory Wyatt, 59, went to meet our Lord Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
He was born Jan. 27, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Dorothy Scott Wyatt and James Earl Wyatt.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Hardin Baptist Church. Greg was a “Jack of all trades,” but primarily worked as a cattle farmer and farm machinery mechanic. He was married to his beloved wife Dawn on April 27, 1990. Together they raised two daughters, Meagan and Erica.
Greg had a passion for all things outdoors. In his younger years, his favorite thing to do was ride motorcycles. He instilled this love for motorcycles into his children at a very young age. Into retirement, his favorite pastimes included fishing, canoeing, hiking, and arrowhead hunting. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was someone you could call in your time of need. He could fix just about anything and loved to help people whenever he could.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Scott Wyat and his father, James Earl Wyatt.
Greg is survived by his wife, Dawn Roesch Wyatt; two daughters, Meagan Wyatt and boyfriend Adam and Erica Jenkins and husband Jarred; three grandchildren, Rusten Ross, Tobie Jenkins and Caleb Jenkins; a sister, Wanda Forrest (Sandy); two brothers, Danny Wyatt (Sheri) and Jackie Wyatt (Janet); a stepmother, Cathern Wyatt; four sisters-in-law, Fritz Hashagen, Jana Norton, Beth Palmer and Gina Anderson; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jamie Futrell and Ricky Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Carleen T. Belcher
Carleen T. Belcher slipped away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at the Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Vandenburgh County, Indiana, to Carl and Elizabeth Timmel.
She married her best friend and love, Joseph Benjamin Belcher, on Jan. 27, 1953.
Carleen’s heart was always nearer to God in her garden than anywhere else on earth. She spent many years in her beautiful garden on Kentucky Lake. She also enjoyed knitting and would say that properly practiced knitting soothed the troubled soul.
Mom is survived by her husband who misses her terribly; me, her daughter, Leslie Jill Barrett; two sons, Timothy Allan Belcher with his wife Tonie; and his brother, Bradford Joseph Belcher and fiancé Deborah Ramsey; her grandchildren, Carissa Pitsenbarger and husband Kenny, Hillary Belcher, Moriah Ramos, Michael Belcher and wife Megan, Lacey Ventura and husband Jose, Jonathan Belcher and Maura, Jordan Belcher and Ellen Harris and Jake Bosquet; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Mokenzi, Mokayla, Rowen, Moriah Hope, Liam, Wyatt, Laurelin, Winter, Walker and Ruby June; her nephew, Ed Tardy and wife Connie; and her many friends in Murray and across the US.
Her parents, Carl and Elizabeth Timmel; her sister, Elizabeth (Bunny) Tardy; her grandson, Tobey Egstrom; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Belcher, are with her now.
Please join Sunday, May 9, 2021at 11 a.m. as we celebrate her life on the property of the Belcher Family Cemetery in Murray. Her interment will also be held and officiated by Butch Seargent. Springtime was my mother’s favorite time of year, so help us to celebrate her life. This will be a day of joy to see the beauty of the place where she called home for 46 years. If you want to bring flowers, my mother loved flowers or you can donate to our garden ‘Rise Again Garden Inc.’ and/or ‘Raising Chickens, who lay eggs, Inc.’ Transportation, once on the family’s property, will be provided, if needed.
“Dear Friends and my Beloved family,
As I am getting older, I am becoming more forgetful, and it is possible that one day I might not know where I am or who I am or even more important who you are.
So, I wanted to say a nice clear-headed goodbye and thank you to everyone while I still have my wits, or at least still some of them, about me.
I have had an exceptionally good life and I hope none of you will be offended if I am confused later on. The real me inside here remembers each one of you very well.
Carleen, Me Now loves you.”
Kathryn Lynn Lewis
Kathryn Lynn Lewis died Monday, May 3, 2021, at her home in Murray, Kentucky, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 1, 1953, in Crown Point, Indiana, to Raymond and Almyria Parker, who preceded her in death.
She and her husband, Steve, spent 15 years as foster parents and had more than 50 children in their home. Her spirit of giving was reflected in the jobs she chose. She spent time working as a nanny, foster parent mentor, daycare teacher and at the senior center. She loved traveling, shopping, crafting, decorating, cooking and socializing. She enjoyed hosting parties and friends, and family will say that she was an excellent cook. She was a faithful Christian and a member of Hope Harbor Church.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steve Lewis; four children, Timothy (April) Lewis of Atwood, Tennessee, Lashawna (Nathaniel) Turnbo of Martin, Tennessee, Jacinda Lewis of Lexington and Joshua (Kelsey) Lewis of Murray; one brother, Curtis Parker (Beverly) of Fleming Island, Florida; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hope Harbor Church with Art Heinz and Paul Cagle officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Pallbearers include Josh Lewis, Timothy Lewis, Corey Kelley, Nathaniel Turnbo, Brian Ingram and Terry Franklin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the church.
Glinda Howington
Glinda Howington, 81, of Murray, Kentucky died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born on July 6, 1938 in Murray to the late Edmund and Robbie Smith Morris. She was a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth Howington; six brothers, Whitnell Morris, J.D. Morris, James Morris, Dick Morris, Roylynn Morris, Bob Morris; and a sister, Mary Nell Buchanan.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Howington (Yvonne) of Michigan; a sister, Nida Puckett of Dexter; two grandchildren, Alesha Green and Cody Howington; three great grandchildren, Madison, Jaxson and Connor Jr.
The funeral service is set for 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Elijah Balentine will officiate and burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Terry Morris, Michael Morris, Jesse Morris, Jimmy Morris, Maxie Puckett and Scotty Morris.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
