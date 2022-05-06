Dwayne Baldwin
Dwayne Baldwin, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday May 2, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
He was born Oct. 20, 1955, to Billy Baldwin and Betty Townsend James.
He worked for many years in car sales, most recently for Walker’s Pre-Owned Vehicles and Rentals in Paris. He grew up in Henry County and attended Henry County schools. He was very civic-minded and displayed that through his membership and work as a lifetime member of the Paris Henry County Jaycees. He served as the chairman of the World’s Biggest Fish Fry Parade for 50 years and as general manager on two separate occasions. In the past, Dwayne loved racing motorcycles and more recently he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. His passion was cooking outdoors whether for himself or a multitude of people. He was proud of his family, especially his two grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Boyce L. and Faira W. Baldwin; and his maternal grandparents, Charlie and Evora Townsend
Dwayne is survived by his son, Chad (Ginger) Baldwin of Brentwood, Tennessee; his brother, Billy Dale Baldwin of Nashville, Tennessee; his two grandchildren, Jones Baldwin and Sela Baldwin; aunts Shirlie (Ronnie) Geurin and Joan (Bill) Greer; and cousins and special friends who were always by his side, especially the last few weeks of his life.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Walker Cemetery in Paris with Mike Wimberley officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris and also from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers were be Monte Starks, Rusty Sykes, David Sullivan, David “Bubba” Flowers, Robert “Rookie” Edwards and Mark Snyder. Named as honorary pallbearers were all Paris Henry County Jaycees and Dwayne’s friends at the Paris Country Club.
Memorials may be made to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Michelle Lynn Phillips
Michelle Lynn Phillips, 40, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 14, 1981, in Murray. She was of Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Roszella Williams.
Ms. Phillips is survived by her mother, Susan Phillips of Murray; and an aunt and uncle, Jennifer and Bill Clemens of Nashville, Tennessee.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, Suite A, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Roy
Patrick Roy, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.