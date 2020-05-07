Tracey Overby Hooper
Tracey Overby Hooper, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born May 23, 1962, in Murray.
She was a licensed insurance agent and for the last nine years worked for Peel and Holland in Murray. She attend Murray State University and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in marketing from the University of Kentucky. She was a sister of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Overby; her mother, Ila Brown; and her adopted father, Thomas W. Brown.
Mrs. Hooper is survived by her husband, Darren Hooper of Murray, whom she married April 19, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee; two sons, Joshua Hendrix and fiancé Jessica Mulligan of Long Beach, California, and Nicholas Hendrix and wife Taylor of Zionsville, Indiana; one sister, Holly Cross and husband Jeff of Birmingham, Alabama; and one grandchild, Bennett Hendrix of Zionsville.
There will be no public service or visitation. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the National Fibromyalgia Association, 3857 Birch Street, Ste 312, Newport Beach, CA 92660.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Judith Lea Oliver
Judith Lea Oliver, 72, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Paris, Tennessee, to Errol Bernard Oliver and Clara Virginia Seymour Oliver, who preceded her in death.
She worked as an artist and painter.
Ms. Oliver is survived by her three children, sisters, and a brother.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Beth Taylor Ingle
Anna Beth Taylor Ingle died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Annie Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 3, 1941, to Thomas and Beatrice Mulcahy Taylor, who preceded her in death.
Ann was a graduate of Deering High School in Deering, Missouri, and she later graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, and Murray State University. She also attended Sienna College, the University of Missouri, Texas Woman’s University in Houston, Texas and the University of Mississippi in Jackson. While attending nursing school, she was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Memphis.
Ann celebrated a versatile and long career in nursing. Beginning in high school, she worked weekends at Walls’ Hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas. After becoming a registered nurse, she worked at Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri. During her employment at PCMH, she excelled in obstetrics and trauma nursing, served as a supervisor, and soon became the director of nurses by age 22. In 1968, she was hired by Murray State University to provide healthcare to students and also served as a family planning nurse practitioner. For many years she worked at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital where she was a coordinator for staff development, offered CPR instruction, and provided information as a diabetes care and education specialist. She was a member of the American Association of Diabetes Educators. For many years she was a member of the Kentucky Nurses Association and the Murray State University Nursing Alumni Association. She enjoyed reading and belonged to several book clubs in the community. She also enjoyed music, the theatre and antiques.
After her employment ended at MCCH, she was still remembered in Southeast Missouri and Arkansas and she received numerous job offers from those areas. However, Ann loved Murray and continued to work in the community with behavioral health. She helped others as long as her health permitted. Ann made a friend with everyone she met.
Ann is survived by her siblings, Mary Jane Balwochus of Gresham, Oregon, Thomas F. Taylor Jr. of Gobler, Missouri, and Marjorie (Jim) Russell of Blytheville, Arkansas; her aunt, Edna Mulcahy; nieces, Virginia Cherry, Tammy (Brian) Bennett, Terri (B.J.) Stone; nephews, Mark (Carrie) Cherry, Ryan Balwochus and Brent Champion; several great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous cousins and many friends.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kennett, Missouri. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory at a date to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Tommy Mathis
Tommy Mathis, 80 of Benton, Kentucky (Aurora community), died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
He was born Saturday, Dec. 30, 1939 in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Oscar Raymond Mathis and Nellie Mae Jones Mathis.
He attended Union Ridge Baptist Church and was the owner of Mathis Used Cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers-in-law, Joe Walker and James Rose.
Mr. Mathis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Ann "Judy" Walker Mathis; brothers-in-law, Gerald Walker and wife Rose of Dexter, Ronnie Walker and wife Wanda and Billy Walker and wife Debbie, all of Murray; and sisters-in-law, Sue Rose of Murray and Janette Walker of Almo.
A private funeral service will be held with burial in Union Ridge Cemetery with Darrell Walker and Brad Walker officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Ridge Cemetery Fund, c/o Collier Funeral Home, P.O. Box 492, Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Leon Barrow
Leon Barrow, 88, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 4:55 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 28, 1932, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to George Washington Barrow and Mintie Noel Barrow, who preceded him in death.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Mr. Barrow is survived by his wife, Sybil Mathis Barrow; a daughter, Rita Cherry; and a grandson, John Edward Cherry.
There will be no public service. Entombment will be in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.