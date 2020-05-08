John Walter Thurman
John Walter Thurman, 57, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born Jan. 4, 1963, in Highland Park, Michigan, to James Harold Thurman and Betty Jean Glunt Smith, who preceded him in death.
He worked maintenance at Pennyroyal Senior Apartments.
Mr. Thurman is survived by his son, Kyle Shawn and his former wife Michelle; his siblings, James S. Thurman and wife Jackie of Murray, Janice Lester and husband Wayne of Arizona, Judy Sullivan and husband Sully of Hopkinsville and Tom Thurman of Evans, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville was in charge of arrangements.
Tracey Overby Hooper
Tracey Overby Hooper, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born May 23, 1962, in Murray.
She was a licensed insurance agent and for the last nine years worked for Peel and Holland in Murray. She attend Murray State University and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in marketing from the University of Kentucky. She was a sister of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Overby; her mother, Ila Brown; and her adopted father, Thomas W. Brown.
Mrs. Hooper is survived by her husband, Darren Hooper of Murray, whom she married April 19, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee; two sons, Joshua Hendrix and fiancé Jessica Mulligan of Long Beach, California, and Nicholas Hendrix and wife Taylor of Zionsville, Indiana; one sister, Holly Cross and husband Jeff of Birmingham, Alabama; and one grandchild, Bennett Hendrix of Zionsville.
There will be no public service or visitation. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the National Fibromyalgia Association, 3857 Birch Street, Ste 312, Newport Beach, CA 92660.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Judith Lea Oliver
Judith Lea Oliver, 72, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Paris, Tennessee, to Errol Bernard Oliver and Clara Virginia Seymour Oliver, who preceded her in death.
She worked as an artist and painter.
Ms. Oliver is survived by her three children, sisters, and a brother.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ben Peery Hendrick
Ben Peery Hendrick, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Christopher Runyon
Christopher Runyon, 95, of Murray, Kentucky died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.