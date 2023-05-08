David Garland
Mr. David Garland, 66 of Murray, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
David was born on September 17, 1956 in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Marjorie Curtsinger Garland. He graduated from Murray State University with a degree in History. David owned and operated Dogwood Landscaping service and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Garland and two siblings, Russell Garland and Gina Garland.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Mr. Bob Garland of Murray and two sisters, Gerilyn Elliott of Murray and Elena Jones (Darrell) of Hendersonville, TN.
A graveside service at St. Jerome's Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Murray Calloway County Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071
John D. Cooper
John D. Cooper, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born March 15, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lubie A. Cooper and Alma (Compton) Cooper.
He retired from the heating and cooling department at Murray State University after 32 years. He was a US Army Veteran and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Oakley) Cooper, who passed away in 2018; four brothers, Charlie Cooper, Frank Cooper, Lloyd Cooper, and William Glen Smith; and three sisters, Anna Calene Felts, Odell Manning Kemp and Frances Hargrove.
Mr. Cooper is survived by two daughters, Brenda Bynum and husband Scotty of Arkansas and Sheri Scilingo and husband Michael of New Jersey; one son, John A. “Andy” Cooper and wife Larissa of Murray; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Jimmy Felts of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Frankie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd. #101, Louisville, KY 40223.
Judith Helene Brown Hardin
Judith Helene Brown Hardin, 77, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at her daughter's home in Murray, Kentucky.
David E. Bogard
David E. Bogard, 79 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Home Care in Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Mary Margaret Cates
A funeral mass will be at 12:05 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Puryear Cemetery.