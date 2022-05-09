James Frazier Williams IV
James Frazier Williams IV from Granada Hills, California, died May 6, 2022, while visiting family.
He was born to Tripp and Lana Woods Williams Dec. 9, 1984, in Murray, Kentucky.
James was a graduate of Murray High School in the class of 2003. He was exceptional in technology and a Governor's School of the Arts scholar. He was awarded a scholarship to the LA Film School in Los Angeles, California, where he graduated with honors in editing. He continued to work at the LA Film School as the Student Service Coordinator. He received several awards for his body of work in short films.
James was involved in company website designs and completed his history degree at University of Northridge, California, and was working towards his master's degree. He loved being part of the film industry, having attended the Academy of Scientific Technical Awards, BAFTA, and even the Oscars.
James is survived by his parents; his sister, Sara Williams Valenti and Michael; his nephew, Brooks Valenti; his grandmother, Joann Lawrence Harris; his aunts and uncles, John and Lawren Minor and Dr. Johnny and Martha Williams.
A family graveside service is planned at a later date.
Seth David Arant
Seth David Arant, 47, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home.
Seth was born July 8, 1974, in Murray, Kentucky,
He worked in construction his entire life and was currently employed by Arant Construction. He was a 1992 graduate of Calloway County High School and later earned his BS from Murray State University.
To know Seth was to love him. His huge smile, heart and laugh made him a one a kind. He could light up a room and make everyone feel like they were special. His love for belly flops, back flipping skills, ability to talk about any subject and all-around charisma made his presence desired and adored. His love for his people was second to none. Ask any of his many nieces and nephews, and they would all agree that “Uncle Big Guy” was the best.
Seth was a lifelong lover of sports. He was always ready for a game of soccer or to shoot some hoops with his nieces and nephews. He also loved Murray State Racer basketball.
Most of all, Seth was a lover of his wife Ashley, their dog Vega, and their two chickens: Winona and Lucinda. Winona and Lucinda would meet Seth at his car daily to greet him after work, ready to be picked up and held. Seth and Ashley loved to travel, hike, and listen to live music. Their relationship spanned almost 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ervin “Homer” and Anna Lee Arant, and his maternal grandparents, Walter and Elizabeth Schmitz.
Seth is survived by his parents, Steve and Sharon Arant of Haze; his wife, Ashley Rice of Paris, Tennessee; a sister, Elle Rose and husband Jereme of Murray; two brothers, Jesse Arant and wife Kady, and Josh Arant and wife Payton, all of Hazel; uncles and aunts; Brent and Jane Morris of Murray, Carolyn Poole of Evansville, Indiana, Gregory and Jennifer Schmitz and Gary and Mary Schmitz, all of Evansville; his mother-in-law, Karen Rice of Paris, Tennessee; his father-in-law, Gary Rice and wife Susan of Buchanan, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Leah Watkins and husband Buck of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Jeremy Rice and wife Jennifer of Huntsville, Alabama; and his nieces and nephews, Maddie, Caleb, Caroline, Bella, Hayden, Isaac, Cole, Townes, Sullivan, Steven, Lexie, Berrett, Eli, Will, Josh and Ansley.
A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at The FOR Center in Murray.
