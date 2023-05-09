Judith Helene Brown Hardin
Judith Helene (Brown) Hardin, 77, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 12, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Franklin Brown and Helene Gertrude (Stageman) Brown.
She worked in real estate sales and retired as a restaurant manager. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah and was a member of the Eastern Star Pearl Chapter #181.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Sandy Brown; and one great-grandchild, Bryson Clay.
Mrs. Hardin is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Hardin of Benton; whom she married June 21, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois; one daughter, Diane Marie (Hardin) Cavitt and husband Garry of Murray; one brother, George Edward Brown of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Northside Baptist Church with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Beane Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David E. Bogard
David E. Bogard, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Passion and Purpose HomeCare in Murray.
He was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Lansing, Michigan, to Troy and Euple Mae (Colson) Bogard.
He was the manager at Jerry’s Restaurant and Long John Silvers in Murray. He later worked in the maintenance department at Fisher-Price/Mattel until the plant closure. He was a graduate of Murray High School and attended Murray State University and West Kentucky Community & Technical College in Paducah. David was a 50-year member of the Temple Hill Lodge #276 F&A.M. and a member of the Russell’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Bogard.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Lax) Bogard of Murray; children, Lisa Bogard Burkeen and husband Ronnie of Dexter, Carol Suzanne Bogard Thurman of Almo and Kim Bogard Jenkins and husband Kenny of Puryear, Tennessee; grandchildren, Josh Burkeen and wife Ashley of Murray, Jordan Burkeen and wife Danyelle of Murray, Mallorie Hutson and husband Sid of Puryear and Blake Jenkins and wife Brittney of Puryear; and nine-great-grandchildren.
Masonic rites will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life service with Ronnie Burkeen officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request memorial contributions be made in David’s memory to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Suite A Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremations Services is in charge of arrangements.
David Garland
Mr. David Garland, 66 of Murray, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
David was born on September 17, 1956 in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Marjorie Curtsinger Garland. He graduated from Murray State University with a degree in History. David owned and operated Dogwood Landscaping service and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Garland and two siblings, Russell Garland and Gina Garland.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Mr. Bob Garland of Murray; a daughter, Sophie Garland of Cleveland, TN and two sisters, Gerilyn Elliott of Murray and Elena Jones (Darrell) of Hendersonville, TN.
A graveside service at St. Jerome's Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Murray Calloway County Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. David Garland by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
John D. Cooper
John D. Cooper, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born March 15, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lubie A. Cooper and Alma (Compton) Cooper.
He retired from the heating and cooling department at Murray State University after 32 years. He was a US Army Veteran and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Oakley) Cooper, who passed away in 2018; four brothers, Charlie Cooper, Frank Cooper, Lloyd Cooper, and William Glen Smith; and three sisters, Anna Calene Felts, Odell Manning Kemp and Frances Hargrove.
Mr. Cooper is survived by two daughters, Brenda Bynum and husband Scotty of Arkansas and Sheri Scilingo and husband Michael of New Jersey; one son, John A. “Andy” Cooper and wife Larissa of Murray; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Jimmy Felts of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Frankie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd. #101, Louisville, KY 40223.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhomecom.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Evelyn Marine
Grace Evelyn Marine, 92, of Taneytown, Maryland, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
John D. Cooper
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.