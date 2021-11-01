Norma Edwards
Norma Sammons Edwards, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Whiteville, Tennessee, to Burnell Sammons and Opal Priddy Sammons.
She was a homemaker and retired from Fisher-Price Mattel. She was a member of the Goshen United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday school class. She served as a Sunday school teacher and was in the choir. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burnell and Opal Priddy Sammons; her husband, James Broach Edwards; a sister, Evelyn Sammons Bass; and a son-in-law, Dale Willis.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by five daughters, Kathy West and husband Bob of Murray, Dawn Earheart and husband Mark of Dresden, Tennessee, Paula Edwards of Murray, Gayle Edwards of Murray and Julie Miller and husband Scott of Murray; one sister, Rosalyn Sammons Browder of Jackson ,Tennessee; five grandchildren, Clint Todd of Nashville, Tennessee, Audra Hackney and husband Brandt of Hardin, Sean Lee of Denver, Colorado, Corey Edwards and wife Ivy of Murray and Arian Cantrell of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Ayden Lee and Max Champlin, both of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery with April Arnold officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071 or Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4726 State Rt. 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Griselda Adams
Griselda White Adams, 85, of Double Oak, Texas, formerly of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Flower Mound, Texas.
She was born June 10, 1936, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Robert Clifford White and Elna Hutson White.
She was a retired secretary for the Physical Plant Director at Murray State University with 25 years of service. She was a member of Green Plains Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Clifford and Elna Hutson White, and one brother, Thomas Gibbons White.
Ms. Adams is survived by two sons, Rodney Adams and wife Tina of Hazel and Steven Adams and wife Evelyn of Double Oak, Texas; one brother, Steve White and wife Carla of Hazel; five grandchildren, Dustin Adams, Dillion Adams, Krista Adams, Kayla Adams and Lex Conway; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Emma Adams.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Johnnie Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in North Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KA 66675-8516.
Ellie Kenneth Jackson
Ellie Kenneth Jackson, 58, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.