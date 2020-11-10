Debbie Lynn Woodard
Debbie Lynn Woodard, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her residence in Murray.
Born Wednesday, May 16, 1956 in Starkville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Ivan L. Shawver and Mary Edna Jones Shawver.
She was a department manager at Walmart in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Rose; one daughter, Tammy Moore; one brother, Joseph Shawver; and one sister, Peggy Lawson.
Ms. Woodward is survived by two sons, Shown Rose of Murray and Chris Rose of Somerset; three brothers, Larry Shawver (Melissa) of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Johnny Shawver (Brenda) of Newbern, Tennessee, and Dewey Shawver (Cindy) of Dyersburg; one sister, Annie Riley of Murray; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg with Larry Shawver officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Johnson-Williams Funeral Home in Newbern, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be Larry Shawver, Johnny Shawver, Dewey Shawver, Ted Lowe, Rodney Blackley and Robert Riley.
Johnson-Williams Funeral Home of Newbern, Tennessee in charge of arrangements.
Eva Pearl Russell
Eva Pearl Russell, 97, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was born March 31, 1923, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Galen Curtis Hargrove and Effie Pearl Billington Hargrove.
She was employed with the nurses registry in Miami, Florida. She was a compassionate nurse. She also willingly helped care for many family members in their time of need. She was a graduate of Kirksey High School and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theron Russell, and one son, Larry Theron Russell.
Mrs. Russell is survived by one son, Mark Curtis Russell and wife Marina; three granddaughters, Angela Russell of Hope Hull, Alabama, and Dana and Amanda Russell of Lehigh Acres; and her daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Russell of Hope Hull.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at West Fork Cemetery.
Barbara Juanita George
Barbara Juanita George, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Brighton Gardens of Brentwood in Brentwood, Tennessee, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Joseph Oliver Edmondson and Catherine Kirby Pettis Edmondson.
She graduated from Miami Jackson High School in Miami, Florida in 1951. She was an original founding member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Murray. She was dedicated to her faith, family and serving her community. She devoted her time as an intricate member of the St. John's Church Women, which maintained the church during the early days of the church's conception, a Sunday school teacher, Meals on Wheels, and Angel's Attic, just to name a few. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Of these, she was a devoted mother first and foremost. Any opportunity she had she shared storied about being a mom.
She was an elegant lady who loved to look her best even deep into her dementia. She was an amazing listener, compassionate, sassy, kind-hearted, tough as nails, and very determined, which shined through her battle with dementia. She worked various jobs throughout her life and working in the Murray High School cafeteria was her favorite. She enjoyed getting to know the students and sometimes sneaking an extra helping of food on their plates. Young people made her feel alive.
Barbara's life was an example of Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ."
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bennie George, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Moore.
Mrs. George is survived by three daughters, Linda Moore and Melissa George, both of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tina George of Murray; four grandsons, Wesley Huffer of Paris, Tennessee, Alexander Moore of Madison, Wisconsin, Matthew Moore of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Andrew Moore of Nashville; and one great-granddaughter, Leia Huffer of Paris.
There will be no public visitation or services. A private family service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1620 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or HOPE Calloway (Gentry House), 629 Broad St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Burkeen
James R. Burkeen, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Rufe Burkeen and Winnie Lovett Burkeen.
He was the owner of Burkeen’s Grocery and a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Mullinax; one sister, Barbara Canup; and two brothers, Donald Burkeen and Edison Burkeen.
Mr. Burkeen is survived by his wife Bonnie C. Elkins Burkeen of Murray, whom he married Dec. 7, 1989 in Murray; one son, Rodney Keith Burkeen and wife Carolyn of Benton; one brother, Rufe “Bill” Burkeen Jr. of Dexter; two step-daughters, Teresa Miller and Lora McCoy and husband Tim, all of Murray; a son-in-law, David Mullinax of Dexter; five grandchildren, Brandie Shiller and husband Mike of Murray, Morgan Walker and husband James of Paducah, Christi Williams of Dexter, Kylie New and husband Mike of Kuttawa and Angel Clere and husband Todd of Murray; three step-grandchildren, Joey Miller and wife Rachel of Murray, Brandon McCoy and Ethan McCoy, both of Murray; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation and a private family graveside service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Spring Creek Healthcare, 1401 S. 16th St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ovaleen Foy Charles
Ovaleen Foy Charles, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Cuba, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of Wingo Church of Christ, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a former volunteer firefighter for the Cuba Volunteer Fire Department, and a former board member and concession stand manager for the Cuba Recreational Softball League.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Charles Jr.; one son-in-law, Paul Reed; one son, William Charles; two sisters, Helen Sadler and Faye Bowsher; four brothers, Kenneth, Hershell, Gene and Norman Foy; one great-grandson, Micah Reed; and her parents, Lone and Signa Bruce Foy.
Mrs. Charles is survived by two daughters, Tammy Busenbark and husband Kevin of Mayfield and Melissa Reed of Murray; three brothers, Bill (Berdie) Foy of Cuba, Larry Foy of Cuba and Dale (Paula) Foy of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Shellie (Sammy) Bradshaw of Murray and Mildred (Bill) Peal of Lynnville; nine grandchildren, Vanessa Charles, Corey (Kim) Reed, Krystal Reed, Autumn Kirks, John (Billy) Kirks, Tara (Jason) Johnson, Joshua Macek, Amber Busenbarkand Sherri Tyson; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Bobby Crittendon officiating. Burial will follow in Cuba Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Fannilee Wyatt Owen
Fannilee Wyatt Owen, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, enjoyed life to the fullest. On Nov. 4, 2020, with normal Gigi flair, she passed unexpectedly from this earth to paradise to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ without skipping a beat.
One of the scriptures she loved to quote every day was Psalm 118:24, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” This is the scripture she quoted the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2020, in the emergency room at the Murray-Calloway County Hopital.
She was born Aug. 11, 1929, in Almo, Kentucky, to Connie Lee Wyatt and Johnnie Alice Darnall Wyatt.
She was a retired special education teacher in the Calloway County School System, and was a member of Antioch Church of Christ in Farmington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Melvin H. Young and Kenneth Owen; her grandchildren, Gregory Allen Young, Jared Lee Sammons, Donel DeFreese; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Kathryn Wyatt; and brother-in-law, Steve Roberson.
Mrs. Young is survived by her four children, Glen Young (Robin) of Yulee, Florida, Charlotte Young DeFreese (Don) of Calera, Alabama, Susan Young Sammons of Murray and John Young of Kirksey; one sister, Mary Jane Wyatt Roberson of Murray; 12 grandchildren, Anthony Young (Jennifer) of Murray, Rodney Young (Michelle) of Mayfield, Benjamin Young (fiancé Kristen Rehder) of Fargo, North Dakota, Adam Young (Jacqueline) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Travis DeFreese of Birmingham, Alabama, Gavin DeFreese (Nun) of Phoenix, Arizona, Ann DeFreese Davis (Bill) of Calera, Alabama, Stephen Jason Sammons (Jennifer) of Jackson, Tennessee, Stephanie Sammons Balmer (Wade) of Murray, Vanessa Sammons Garland (Jason) of Farmington, Brad Young (Gretchen) of Murray and Erick Young (fiancé Jamie Tompkins) of Lynn Grove; 28 great-grandchildren, Blakelee Young of Raeford, North Carolina, Hughston Young (Morgan) of Villa Rica, Georgia, Anna Wilkins and Brenna Parrish (Jeffrey), all of Murray, Kassey and Callie Douglas of Mayfield, Varence, Valerie, and Lexie Young of Mechanicsville, Virginia, William and Andrew DeFreese of Birmingham, Olivia Lauren Davis of Calera, Cole, Cade and Curt Sammons of Jackson, Laiken Balmer Pruitt (Jeremy) and Elizabeth Balmer Houston (Cole), all of Murray, Madeline Balmer of Ovieda, Florida, Rebekah Balmer and Russell Garland, both of Murray, Mark, Adam and Brent Garland, both of Farmington, Keragan and Annaston Young of Murray, Madison Young of Louisville, Romie and Knox Young of Big Rock, Tennessee; four great-great-grandchildren, Daisy Mae and Preston Parrish of Murray, and Luke Tyler and Charlotte Alice Pruitt, also of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service and visitation will be at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, with John Dale and Al Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Antioch church of Christ Youth Group, 1261 Antioch Church Road, Farmington, KY 42040, or to the National MS Society Alabama MS Chapter, 2200 Woodcrest Place, Suite 230, Birmingham, AL 35209, with notation of “In Memory of Fannilee Wyatt Owen”.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann Squier
Margaret Ann Squier, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Dec. 10, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to Frances James and Pearl Catherine Walsh McKeown.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Leo Catholic Church. Her greatest joys in life were bird watching and playing cards with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Squier, and her parents.
There will be no public service.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Valerie Gail Lee Wendling
Valerie Gail Lee Wendling, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Billy McMillen
Billy McMillen, 47, of Athens, Alabama, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Athens-Limestone Hospital in Athens.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Janie Elkins
Janie Elkins, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.