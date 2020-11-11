Janie Elkins
Janie Elkins, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 10, 1951, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Charles and Sue Kemp.
She was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Elkins is survived by her husband, Larry Elkins of Murray, whom she married Dec. 8, 1978, in Murray; three daughters, Michelle Corum and husband Dan of Newburg, Indiana, Cortnee Cope and husband Brad of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Tracey Bishop and husband Jarrod of Cape Coral, Florida; one sister, Gail Scarbrough of Puryear, Tennessee; two brothers, Steve Kemp of Hazel and Chuck Kemp of Longwood, Florida; and five grandchildren, Alec and Devin Corum, Ava and Haven Cope, and Jessy Hurst.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Tim Escue officiating. Burial will follow in Martin’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Dr. Roy M. Douget
Dr. Roy M. Douget, 55, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, of multiple medical complications.
He was born May 29, 1965, in Monroe, Louisiana, to Roy Douget Sr. and Josephine Pommier Douget.
Everyone in the Christian County School District affectionately knew him as "Doc." He was a school psychologist for the Christian County School System and an adjunct professor at Murray State University. He was of Baptist faith and recently gave his life to Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an older sister, Linda Douget Blood.
Dr. Douget is survived by his stepmother, Barbara S. Douget of Belcher, Louisiana; his sisters, Dalpheney Douget of Yantis, Texas, Anna Marie Ortego and husband Michael of Turkey Creek, Louisiana, and Barbara Sue Douget Book and husband Lloyd “Bo” Jr. of McNary, Louisiana; his stepbrother, Paul Sapp and wife Wendy of Gilliam, Louisiana; his special friend, Marty Durham and wife Karen of Dexter; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville with Andy Buckingham officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the funeral home. There will also be a memorial service in Louisiana to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Billy McMillen
Billy McMillen, 47, of Athens, Alabama, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Athens – Limestone Hospital in Athens.
He was born July 13, 1973, in Marshall County, Kentucky.
He was an electrical planner with the Tennessee Valley Authority and was a member of Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In addition, he was a member of the IBEW Local #816, Centertown Masonic Lodge #714, and the Cahaba Shriners of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Lynn McMillen; one sister, Shelly McMillen; paternal grandparents, William and Lyda Sue McMillen; and his maternal grandparents, Cecil Nelson “Buddy” and Betty Jean Rose Swift.
Mr. McMillen is survived by his wife, Debbie McMillen of Athens, whom he married July 13, 1996, in Benton, Kentucky; his father, James “Jamey” McMillen of Benton; a daughter, Kaylee McMillen of Athens; a son, Jay McMillen of Athens; one sister, Nikki McMillen Crouch and husband Danny of Almo; his father-in-law, Jimmie Tucker of Benton; and nieces and nephews, Taylor Jennings and husband Coleton, Tanner Crouch and Kimmie Crouch.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Masonic rites will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Valerie Gail Lee Wendling
Valerie Gail Lee Wendling, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 10, 1973, in Murray, to William G. and Jackie Conners Lee.
She was of Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Deborah Lynn Lee, Diana Lynn Lee and Sandra Lee Lormand; and a niece, Teia DeAnn Todd.
Valerie is survived by her fiance', Michael Sabinske; a son, Michael Koon; a daughter, Charlotte Koon (Christopher), all of Murray; and two brothers, Danny Lee of Murray and Terry Lee of California.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Debbie Lynn Woodard
Debbie Lynn Woodard, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her residence in Murray.
Born Wednesday, May 16, 1956 in Starkville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Ivan L. Shawver and Mary Edna Jones Shawver.
She was a department manager at Walmart in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Rose; one daughter, Tammy Moore; one brother, Joseph Shawver; and one sister, Peggy Lawson.
Ms. Woodward is survived by two sons, Shown Rose of Murray and Chris Rose of Somerset; three brothers, Larry Shawver (Melissa) of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Johnny Shawver (Brenda) of Newbern, Tennessee, and Dewey Shawver (Cindy) of Dyersburg; one sister, Annie Riley of Murray; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg with Larry Shawver officiating. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Johnson-Williams Funeral Home in Newbern, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be Larry Shawver, Johnny Shawver, Dewey Shawver, Ted Lowe, Rodney Blackley and Robert Riley.
Eva Pearl Russell
Eva Pearl Russell, 97, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was born March 31, 1923, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Galen Curtis Hargrove and Effie Pearl Billington Hargrove.
She was employed with the nurses registry in Miami, Florida. She was a compassionate nurse. She also willingly helped care for many family members in their time of need. She was a graduate of Kirksey High School and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theron Russell, and one son, Larry Theron Russell.
Mrs. Russell is survived by one son, Mark Curtis Russell and wife Marina; three granddaughters, Angela Russell of Hope Hull, Alabama, and Dana and Amanda Russell of Lehigh Acres; and her daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Russell of Hope Hull.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at West Fork Cemetery.
Barbara Juanita George
Barbara Juanita George, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Brighton Gardens of Brentwood in Brentwood, Tennessee, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Joseph Oliver Edmondson and Catherine Kirby Pettis Edmondson.
She graduated from Miami Jackson High School in Miami, Florida in 1951. She was an original founding member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Murray. She was dedicated to her faith, family and serving her community. She devoted her time as an intricate member of the St. John's Church Women, which maintained the church during the early days of the church's conception, a Sunday school teacher, Meals on Wheels, and Angel's Attic, just to name a few. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Of these, she was a devoted mother first and foremost. Any opportunity she had she shared storied about being a mom.
She was an elegant lady who loved to look her best even deep into her dementia. She was an amazing listener, compassionate, sassy, kind-hearted, tough as nails, and very determined, which shined through her battle with dementia. She worked various jobs throughout her life and working in the Murray High School cafeteria was her favorite. She enjoyed getting to know the students and sometimes sneaking an extra helping of food on their plates. Young people made her feel alive.
Barbara's life was an example of Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ."
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bennie George, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Moore.
Mrs. George is survived by three daughters, Linda Moore and Melissa George, both of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tina George of Murray; four grandsons, Wesley Huffer of Paris, Tennessee, Alexander Moore of Madison, Wisconsin, Matthew Moore of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Andrew Moore of Nashville; and one great-granddaughter, Leia Huffer of Paris.
There will be no public visitation or services. A private family service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1620 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or HOPE Calloway (Gentry House), 629 Broad St., Murray, KY 42071.
James R. Burkeen
James R. Burkeen, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Rufe Burkeen and Winnie Lovett Burkeen.
He was the owner of Burkeen’s Grocery and a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Mullinax; one sister, Barbara Canup; and two brothers, Donald Burkeen and Edison Burkeen.
Mr. Burkeen is survived by his wife Bonnie C. Elkins Burkeen of Murray, whom he married Dec. 7, 1989 in Murray; one son, Rodney Keith Burkeen and wife Carolyn of Benton; one brother, Rufe “Bill” Burkeen Jr. of Dexter; two step-daughters, Teresa Miller and Lora McCoy and husband Tim, all of Murray; a son-in-law, David Mullinax of Dexter; five grandchildren, Brandie Shiller and husband Mike of Murray, Morgan Walker and husband James of Paducah, Christi Williams of Dexter, Kylie New and husband Mike of Kuttawa and Angel Clere and husband Todd of Murray; three step-grandchildren, Joey Miller and wife Rachel of Murray, Brandon McCoy and Ethan McCoy, both of Murray; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation. A private family graveside service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Spring Creek Healthcare, 1401 S. 16th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Fannilee Wyatt Owen
Fannilee Wyatt Owen, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, enjoyed life to the fullest. On Nov. 4, 2020, with normal Gigi flair, she passed unexpectedly from this earth to paradise to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ without skipping a beat.
One of the scriptures she loved to quote every day was Psalm 118:24, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” This is the scripture she quoted the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2020, in the emergency room at the Murray-Calloway County Hopital.
She was born Aug. 11, 1929, in Almo, Kentucky, to Connie Lee Wyatt and Johnnie Alice Darnall Wyatt.
She was a retired special education teacher in the Calloway County School System, and was a member of Antioch Church of Christ in Farmington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Melvin H. Young and Kenneth Owen; her grandchildren, Gregory Allen Young, Jared Lee Sammons, Donel DeFreese; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Kathryn Wyatt; and brother-in-law, Steve Roberson.
She is survived by her four children, Glen Young (Robin) of Yulee, Florida, Charlotte Young DeFreese (Don) of Calera, Alabama, Susan Young Sammons of Murray and John Young of Kirksey; one sister, Mary Jane Wyatt Roberson of Murray; 12 grandchildren, Anthony Young (Jennifer) of Murray, Rodney Young (Michelle) of Mayfield, Benjamin Young (fiancé Kristen Rehder) of Fargo, North Dakota, Adam Young (Jacqueline) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Travis DeFreese of Birmingham, Alabama, Gavin DeFreese (Nun) of Phoenix, Arizona, Ann DeFreese Davis (Bill) of Calera, Alabama, Stephen Jason Sammons (Jennifer) of Jackson, Tennessee, Stephanie Sammons Balmer (Wade) of Murray, Vanessa Sammons Garland (Jason) of Farmington, Brad Young (Gretchen) of Murray and Erick Young (fiancé Jamie Tompkins) of Lynn Grove; 28 great-grandchildren, Blakelee Young of Raeford, North Carolina, Hughston Young (Morgan) of Villa Rica, Georgia, Anna Wilkins and Brenna Parrish (Jeffrey), all of Murray, Kassey and Callie Douglas of Mayfield, Varence, Valerie, and Lexie Young of Mechanicsville, Virginia, William and Andrew DeFreese of Birmingham, Olivia Lauren Davis of Calera, Cole, Cade and Curt Sammons of Jackson, Laiken Balmer Pruitt (Jeremy) and Elizabeth Balmer Houston (Cole), all of Murray, Madeline Balmer of Ovieda, Florida, Rebekah Balmer and Russell Garland, both of Murray, Mark, Adam and Brent Garland, both of Farmington, Keragan and Annaston Young of Murray, Madison Young of Louisville, Romie and Knox Young of Big Rock, Tennessee; four great-great-grandchildren, Daisy Mae and Preston Parrish of Murray, and Luke Tyler and Charlotte Alice Pruitt, also of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service and visitation will be at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, with John Dale and Al Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Antioch church of Christ Youth Group, 1261 Antioch Church Road, Farmington, KY 42040, or to the National MS Society Alabama MS Chapter, 2200 Woodcrest Place, Suite 230, Birmingham, AL 35209, with notation of “In Memory of Fannilee Wyatt Owen”.
Roxie Billington
Roxie Billington, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
