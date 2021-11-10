Cathryn C. Garrott
Cathryn C. Garrott, 97, of Murray, Kentucky died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Altenheim Senior Health Care Community in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Symsonia, Kentucky, to Emmett Newman Coleman and Roberta Josephine Crowell Coleman.
She was a homemaker and an avid Murray State football and basketball fan. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Murray and taught children’s Sunday school for years. She was also a member of the Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club and the Murray Christian Women’s Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Garrott Jr., and a brother, Glenn Newman Coleman.
Mrs. Garrott is survived by one daughter, Kay Garrott Snider and husband Richard of Louisville; two sons, Dr. Stephen Coleman Garrott and wife Priscilla of Troy, Alabama, and Colonel Jeffery Clark Garrott and wife Paula of Henderson; six grandchildren, Brad Garrott and wife Erica, Anna Garott Denny and husband Burke, Sarah Snider Powell and husband Marcus, Ellen Snider Young and husband Kevin, Emily Garrott Thornton and husband Philip, and Grace Garrott; and 10 great-grandchildren, Addi Garrott, Sarah Braydon Garrott, Cole Garrott, Hank Denny, Janie Belle Denny, Landon Young, Wellington Young, Marsh Powell, Shepard Powell and Campbell Thornton.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with Richard Snyder officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the M.C. Garrott Scholarship Fund, checks made payable to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. and sent to Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071; First Baptist Church of Murray, 203 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071; or the Hosparus Health of Louisville, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.
Rufus ‘Bill’ Burkeen Jr.
Rufe "Bill" Burkeen Jr., 92, of Dexter, Kentucky, died at 5:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born May 10, 1929, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Rufe Burkeen Sr. and Winnie Lovett Burkeen.
He retired from BF Goodrich, and was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church and Alford Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lee Wallace Burkeen; daughter-in-law, Susan Burkeen; and one grandson.
Mr. Burkeen is survived by his children, Diane Norwood (Phil), Laura Mitchuson, Larry Burkeen (Sandy) and Mikeal Burkeen; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church, 2356 Palestine Church Road, Dexter, KY 42036, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Martha A. McMullin Hall
Martha A. McMullin Hall passed on Oct. 9, 2021.
She was born May 20, 1956, in Henderson, Kentucky, to David and Patricia McMullin.
She graduated from Murray State University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and continued that career until 2015.
Martha was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was kind and full of life. Her pride and joy was her gardens and all of the animals that passed through her home in need of love and refuge. Her kindness and compassion will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Donna McNeely.
Martha is survived by her husband, James A. Hall; her mother, Patricia McMullin; a sister, Marilee Mauney (Pete) of Murray; four daughters and their respective husbands, Melissa Dawson, Joyce Linton (Theo), Doris Coppins (Cody) and Jennifer Collier (Camren); and six grandchildren, Abigail and Payton Dawson, Annabelle Key and Emily Coppins, and Corey and Lilla Collier.
Instead of flowers, consider making a donation to the SPCA in her name.
A visitation and memorial service will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Benton-Glumt and Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson.
Cynthia G. Outland
Cynthia G. Outland, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 12, 1959, in Murray, to Hardy Outland and Daytha (Nance) Outland.
She retired from Walmart after 33 years of service, and later worked as a bus monitor for the Calloway County Pre-School. She was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Outland.
Ms. Outland is survived by one daughter, Lindsey Pace of Murray; two grandchildren, Kyce Pace and Cecily Rice, both of Murray; two nephews, Jesse Outland and wife Britnei of Unionville, Tennessee, and Micheal Outland and wife Hyahwahnah of Benton; one niece, Rachel Bruder of Canandaigua, New York; two great-nieces, Kori and Jordyn Outland; one great-nephew, Jacob Outland; and several cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Hicks Cemetery with Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 11, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Billy Joe Puckett
Billy Joe Puckett, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Diversicare Healthcare in Martin, Tennessee.
Paula Jo Frederick
Paula Jo Frederick, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her home.
