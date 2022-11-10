Sherri Rene Melton
Sherri Rene Melton, 60, of Newbern, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born April 14, 1962, in Hickman, Kentucky, to Alvey Glen Summers Sr. and Linda Lou (Ams) Impson, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and a U.S. Navy veteran.
Mrs. Melton is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Melton of Newbern, Tennessee, whom she married May 24, 1997, in Murray, Kentucky; two daughters, Monica Leigh Clement of Vidor, Texas, and Samantha Jo Ellis of Martin, Tennessee; five brothers, Karl Summers of North Odgen, Utah, Preston Summers of Centennial, Colorado, Gregory Todd Summers of Keithville, Louisiana, Alvey Glen Summers Jr. of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Justin Summers of Knoxville, Tennessee; and six cherished grandchildren, Matthew Blaine Burgins (21), Ethan Taylor Burgins (19), Jonathan Taylor Clement (19), Aden Dwayne Mayhew (16), Brandon Paul Clement (16) and Olivia Rene Haskins (13).
She was an avid puzzle fan and loved camping throughout Tennessee with her husband and two puppies, Barkly and Sassy.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society, 1120 E Court St., Dyersburg, TN 38024.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David Lee Hicks
David Lee Hicks, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 3, 1976, in Murray, Kentucky, to Robert Hicks Sr. and Sharon Anderson Hicks, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of Liberty Worship Center in South Fulton. He had worked for US Foods and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Paducah, Kentucky.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Amy Bell Hicks of South Fulton; a daughter Abbigail Hicks of South Fulton; five sisters, Cheryl Hicks of Murray, Melissa Petik of Murray, Rebecca Key of Murray, Debbie Benham of Union City, Tennessee, and Tamara Talley of San Bernardino, California; two brothers, Robert Hicks of Murray and Michael Hicks of Vandalia, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens. No visitation will be held and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the hour of the service.
Hornbeck Funeral Home, Fulton, is in charge of arrangements.
Ramona King Carter
Ramona King Carter, 69, originally from Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 31, 1952, in Murray, to Robbie Mary Colson King and Ross King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ronnie King and Stanley King.
Ms. Carter is survived by two sons, William (Rita) Dunn of Lebanon and Jacob Carter of Murray; one brother, Ricky (Margie) King of Murray; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Per the families' wishes, cremation was chosen.
Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Dowdy
Betty Dowdy peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home.
She was born in St. Joseph, MI on March 18, 1943 to the late William and Lavenia Stewart. Betty married her childhood sweetheart, Max Dowdy, on May 27, 1959, to whom she was married for 46 years. She was a faithful wife and a loving mother. She cherished her four sons, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Betty loved to cook, and what a cook she was! She was a long-time member at Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max.
She is survived by her sons, Gene Dowdy of Murray, Jeff (Karen) Dowdy of Somerset, KY, James (Marla) Dowdy of Williston, FL, and Greg (Becky) Dowdy of Owensboro; her sister, Doris Yarbro of Clarksville, TN and brothers Don (Bonny) Stewart and Ricky (Judy) Stewart, all of Murray. Betty loved being “Mamaw” to 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Betty Dowdy is set for Friday, November 11, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home. Kevin Harris will officiate and burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Jacob Dowdy, Jordan Dowdy, Caleb Stewart, Clint Stewart, Josh Stewart, Zach Stewart. Tyner Dowdy will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the funeral home.
