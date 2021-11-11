Wanda Lou Colson Craig
Wanda Lou Colson Craig, 76, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Murray, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson.
She worked at the Holley Carburetor Plant in Paris, Tennessee, and retired from Fisher-Price Mattel. She was a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church. She loved flowers, gardening, and was a great cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Ray Craig; a sister, Betty Underhill; two brothers, Harold Colson and Terry Lynn Colson; and a niece, Teresa Colson James.
Mrs. Craig is survived by one son, James Ray Craig of Buchanan; a special friend, Joe Dedman of Buchanan; four sisters, Edna Colson Underhill of Murray, Patsy Colson Hutson of Murray, Maxine Colson Woods of Murray and Maddie Colson Flatt and husband Tim of Murray; two grandchildren, April Lovett-McKnight and husband Justin of Murray and David Lovett Jr. of McKenzie, Tennessee; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan McKnight, Skylar Barniville and Jylar McKnight, all of Murray.
A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at New Liberty Cemetery with Michael James officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Billy Joe Puckett
Billy Joe Puckett, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Diversicare Healthcare in Martin, Tennessee.
He was born May 22, 1932, in Weakley County, Tennessee, to Ollie and Myrtle West Puckett.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sylvia Jean Puckett.
He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1950, earned a B.S. degree from Murray State University in 1954, M.S. degree from Wayne State University, and an EDD degree from Murray State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957, while stationed in Ft. Knox and Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a teacher in the Detroit School System from 1957-1960, teaching middle school history and geography, and the Crittendon County School System from 1960-1969 as principal, superintendent of instruction and superintendent of schools. He was the Director of the Foundation at Murray State University from 1969-1980. During his tenure, he was instrumental in acquiring several parcels of land for MSU, and then served as auditor for the Kentucky Department of Education from 1980-1983.
He was a member of the Tau Sigma Tau fraternity and later inducted in the Pike Kappa Alpha, Phi Delta Kappa educational organization, Twin Lakes Antique Automobile Club and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Danny Harrison Sunday school class.
He traveled on five overseas vacations, visited 45 states, was an avid reader of history, and loved to tell stories, while many were repeated many times, he still entertained his audiences. He loved education and a college degree was expected of his family members. He funded every child and grandchild with braces and believed in nice looking teeth. He believed in the formalities of shaking hands, showing appreciation, breaking bread with good friends and family and never met a stranger. He loved cars and playing games with his children.
Mr. Puckett is survived by his two sons, Gerry Puckett (Lisa) of Murray and Brett Puckett (Bonnie) of Cypress, Texas; and three grandchildren, Bobby Puckett of Washington, DC, Brian Puckett of Nashville, Tennessee, and Brittany Puckett of Cypress, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Keith Inman officiating. Entombment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield Kentucly. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Kerry B. Irvin
Mr. Kerry B. Irvin, 74, of Murray, KY, died at Murray Calloway County Hospital on November 9, 2021.
Kerry was born on November 1, 1947 in Jackson, TN to J.B. and Monesse Nance Irvin. He was a graduate of Calloway County High School and was a longtime employee of Briggs and Stratton. He was an avid fisherman and traveled many places to find the perfect fishing hole. Kerry was a member of Henry County Gun Club with his shooting partners Jeff Myers and Ken Bucy. He was of Methodist faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents as well as one great grandchild, Konner.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife, Judy K. Irvin of Murray; daughters, Farrah Russo and husband, Michael of Murray, Shannon Nichols and husband, Adam of Dallas, TX; step sons, Max Rushing II and wife, Francis of Pueblo, CO, Thomas Rushing and wife Maria of Olive Branch, MS; 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two cousins, Linda Ward and husband, Larry of Murray, Danny Newport and wife Denise of Montgomery, TX.
A graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Kerry Irvin is set for 1 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tim Eskew will officiate.
Rev. Theodore Roosevelt Cunningham Jr.
Rev.Theodore Roosevelt Cunningham Jr., 90, of Morganfield, Kentucky, was called into eternal rest Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Morganfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Theodore R. Cunningham Sr. and Annie Sledd Cunningham, who preceded him in death.
Rev. Cunningham is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Rochelle Elizabeth Cunningham of Morganfield; a nephew, Harold Galloway Jr; a great-nephew, Harold Galloway III of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter-in-law, Amber Clark Terrell of Augusta, Georgia; his loving grandchildren, December Clark (Malcolm) Holloway of Aiken, South Carolina, Sophia Clark and Elizabeth Clark of Augusta, Senior Airman Sylvester Clark Jr. U.S. Air Force, Tucson, Arizona, and Payeton Fish of Sturgis, Kentucky; loving great-granddaughters, Aubrey Rochelle Holloway and Micah Jailan Holloway of Aiken; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara (DeRoy) Wilson of East Elmhurst, New York, Dorothy G. Moore and Harriet (Odell) Moore, both of Cleveland, Tennessee; God-son and nephew, Moses L. Moore III of Cleveland, Tennessee; dear cousin and God-daughter, April Cheaney of Bloomington, Indiana; a cousin Estella Reid of Memphis, Tennessee; and a host of other family and friends including his Cunningham cousins of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Patton Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Tennessee, with Rhonda Westfield officiating. Burial will follow in Chattanooga National Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
Cathryn C. Garrott
Cathryn C. Garrott, 97, of Murray, Kentucky died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Altenheim Senior Health Care Community in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Symsonia, Kentucky, to Emmett Newman Coleman and Roberta Josephine Crowell Coleman.
She was a homemaker and an avid Murray State football and basketball fan. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Murray and taught children’s Sunday school for years. She was also a member of the Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club and the Murray Christian Women’s Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Garrott Jr., and a brother, Glenn Newman Coleman.
Mrs. Garrott is survived by one daughter, Kay Garrott Snider and husband Richard of Louisville; two sons, Dr. Stephen Coleman Garrott and wife Priscilla of Troy, Alabama, and Colonel Jeffrey Clark Garrott and wife Paula of Henderson; six grandchildren, Brad Garrott and wife Erica, Anna Garrott Denny and husband Burke, Sarah Snider Powell and husband Marcus, Ellen Snider Young and husband Kevin, Emily Garrott Thornton and husband Philip, and Grace Garrott; and 10 great-grandchildren, Addi Garrott, Sarah Braydon Garrott, Cole Garrott, Hank Denny, Janie Belle Denny, Landon Young, Wellington Young, Marsh Powell, Shepard Powell and Campbell Thornton.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with Richard Snider officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the M.C. Garrott Scholarship Fund, checks made payable to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. and sent to Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071; First Baptist Church of Murray, 203 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071; or the Hosparus Health of Louisville, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.
