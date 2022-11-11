Eugene G. Allbritten
Eugene G. Allbritten, 95, of Plano, Texas, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Medical City Heart and Spine Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
He was born Oct. 22, 1927, in Murray, Kentucky, to Rudy Allbritten and Eula Shroat Allbritten.
He was a retired financial services executive and was of Southern Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene and Dorothy; and four brothers, Eddie, James Rudy, Joe and B.C.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Bobbie Sue Orr Allbritten of Plano; one daughter, Pam Mohr of Houston, Texas; one son Bradley Mason Allbritten and wife Sharon of St Louis, Missouri; one brother, George Allbritten and wife Amy of California; four grandchildren, Mason, Brooke, Matthew and Cody; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Chris Saunders officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Marilyn Sue Martin
Marilyn Sue Martin, 78, of Mableton, Georgia, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Marilyn was a native of Calloway County, Kentucky and lived in Mableton, Georgia for many years. She loved reading, knitting, watching the Game Show Network and especially loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Brown Martin Sr.; her parents, Robert Earl Waldrop and Clara Opal (Armstrong) Waldrop; and one brother, Glenn Allen Waldrop.
Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (Allen) Newsome of Mableton and Martha (Scott Hammond) Martin of Houston, Texas; a son, Charles (Venicia) Martin Jr. of Henagar, Alabama; two brothers: Elton (Lutrell) Waldrop of Charleston, South Carolina, and Nelson (Marlene) Waldrop of Murray; one grandson: Jeremy Leon Martin of Henager, AL; three stepgrandsons, Daniel (Ashley) Smalley of Henager, Bradley Smalley of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tristin Hammond of Paris Island, Las Vegas and Tristan Hammond pf Paris Island and several step great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia, with Keith Collins officiating. The family has requested a private viewing on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, from 10:30-11 a.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home. Interment will be later in 2023 at South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Calloway County.
In lieu of flowers,. donations may be made to to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Roy B. Davis
Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
Davis is survived by his wife, Constance Alexander; sons, Andrew John Davis of Berkeley, California, and Noah of Carbondale, Colorado; and grandchildren, Ollie Marie and Peter Helm Davis of California, and Petunia Rose and Dewey B. Davis of Colorado.
Roy taught art in Ohio and New Jersey and served as deputy director at the Montclair Art Museum before returning to Kentucky as Director of University Art Galleries at Murray State University.
For the last 25 years until he retired in 2018, Roy founded and operated Bert & Bud's Vintage Coffins, a unique custom coffin and urn business known for its clever slogans — "Don't be caught dead without one" and "We put the fun back in funerals.”
With his quick sense of humor, Roy made everyday life a work of art. He and Connie hosted annual Christmas parties where guests toasted to his unique Christmas trees, including a tree in a wood chipper, one made of pork chops and many more. He recently had a retrospective show of half-sized coffin sculptures representing the lives and often tragic deaths of his own extended family. Roy will be remembered and cherished as a kind, creative, and charming father, husband and friend who valued ideas and the people who created them.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Sherri Rene Melton
Sherri Rene Melton, 60, of Newbern, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born April 14, 1962, in Hickman, Kentucky, to Alvey Glen Summers Sr. and Linda Lou (Ams) Impson, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and a U.S. Navy veteran.
Mrs. Melton is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Melton of Newbern, Tennessee, whom she married May 24, 1997, in Murray, Kentucky; two daughters, Monica Leigh Clement of Vidor, Texas, and Samantha Jo Ellis of Martin, Tennessee; five brothers, Karl Summers of North Odgen, Utah, Preston Summers of Centennial, Colorado, Gregory Todd Summers of Keithville, Louisiana, Alvey Glen Summers Jr. of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Justin Summers of Knoxville, Tennessee; and six cherished grandchildren, Matthew Blaine Burgins (21), Ethan Taylor Burgins (19), Jonathan Taylor Clement (19), Aden Dwayne Mayhew (16), Brandon Paul Clement (16) and Olivia Rene Haskins (13).
She was an avid puzzle fan and loved camping throughout Tennessee with her husband and two puppies, Barkly and Sassy.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society, 1120 E Court St., Dyersburg, TN 38024.
David Lee Hicks
David Lee Hicks, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 3, 1976, in Murray, Kentucky, to Robert Hicks Sr. and Sharon Anderson Hicks, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of Liberty Worship Center in South Fulton. He had worked for US Foods and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Paducah, Kentucky.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Amy Bell Hicks of South Fulton; a daughter Abbigail Hicks of South Fulton; five sisters, Cheryl Hicks of Murray, Melissa Petik of Murray, Rebecca Key of Murray, Debbie Benham of Union City, Tennessee, and Tamara Talley of San Bernardino, California; two brothers, Robert Hicks of Murray and Michael Hicks of Vandalia, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens. No visitation will be held and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the hour of the service.
Ramona King Carter
Ramona King Carter, 69, originally from Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 31, 1952, in Murray, to Robbie Mary Colson King and Ross King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ronnie King and Stanley King.
Ms. Carter is survived by two sons, William (Rita) Dunn of Lebanon and Jacob Carter of Murray; one brother, Ricky (Margie) King of Murray; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Per the families' wishes, cremation was chosen.
Sammy Eugene Austin
Sammy Eugene Austin, 80, of Murray, Kentucky died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
