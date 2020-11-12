Barry Douglas Dunn
Barry Douglas Dunn, 65, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 23, 1955, in Cadiz, Kentucky, to Morris Dunn and Jewel Ahart Dunn.
He was a heavy equipment operator and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Morris “Tot” Dunn, Alan Wayne Dunn and William Len Dunn.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife, Cheryl Reynolds Dunn of Dexter, whom he married March 28, 1981, in Marshall County, Kentucky; two daughters, Beth Wilkerson, and Miranda Dunn and significant other Larry Roberts Jr., all of Dexter; and one brother, Tracy Dunn and wife Tammie of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Jeffery Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Janie Elkins
Janie Elkins, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 10, 1951, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Charles and Sue Kemp.
She was a member of Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Elkins is survived by her husband, Larry Elkins of Murray, whom she married Dec. 8, 1978, in Murray; three daughters, Michelle Corum and husband Dan of Newburg, Indiana, Cortnee Cope and husband Brad of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Tracey Bishop and husband Jarrod of Cape Coral, Florida; one sister, Gail Scarbrough of Puryear, Tennessee; two brothers, Steve Kemp of Hazel and Chuck Kemp of Longwood, Florida; and five grandchildren, Alec and Devin Corum, Ava and Haven Cope, and Jessy Hurst.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Martin’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Tim Escue officiating. Burial will follow in Martin’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Dr. Roy M. Douget
Dr. Roy M. Douget, 55, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, of multiple medical complications.
He was born May 29, 1965, in Monroe, Louisiana, to Roy Douget Sr. and Josephine Pommier Douget.
Everyone in the Christian County School District affectionately knew him as "Doc." He was a school psychologist for the Christian County School System and an adjunct professor at Murray State University. He was of Baptist faith and recently gave his life to Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an older sister, Linda Douget Blood.
Dr. Douget is survived by his stepmother, Barbara S. Douget of Belcher, Louisiana; his sisters, Dalpheney Douget of Yantis, Texas, Anna Marie Ortego and husband Michael of Turkey Creek, Louisiana, and Barbara Sue Douget Book and husband Lloyd “Bo” Jr. of McNary, Louisiana; his stepbrother, Paul Sapp and wife Wendy of Gilliam, Louisiana; his special friend, Marty Durham and wife Karen of Dexter; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home in Hopkinsville with Andy Buckingham officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the funeral home. There will also be a memorial service in Louisiana to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Maddux- Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Billy McMillen
Billy McMillen, 47, of Athens, Alabama, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Athens – Limestone Hospital in Athens.
He was born July 13, 1973, in Marshall County, Kentucky.
He was an electrical planner with the Tennessee Valley Authority and was a member of Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In addition, he was a member of the IBEW Local #816, Centertown Masonic Lodge #714, and the Cahaba Shriners of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Lynn McMillen; one sister, Shelly McMillen; paternal grandparents, William and Lyda Sue McMillen; and his maternal grandparents, Cecil Nelson “Buddy” and Betty Jean Rose Swift.
Mr. McMillen is survived by his wife, Debbie McMillen of Athens, whom he married July 13, 1996, in Benton, Kentucky; his father, James “Jamey” McMillen of Benton; a daughter, Kaylee McMillen of Athens; a son, Jay McMillen of Athens; one sister, Nikki McMillen Crouch and husband Danny of Almo; his father-in-law, Jimmie Tucker of Benton; and nieces and nephews, Taylor Jennings and husband Coleton, Tanner Crouch and Kimmie Crouch.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Masonic rites will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Valerie Gail Lee Wendling
Valerie Gail Lee Wendling, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 10, 1973, in Murray, to William G. and Jackie Conners Lee.
She was of Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Deborah Lynn Lee, Diana Lynn Lee and Sandra Lee Lormand; and a niece, Teia DeAnn Todd.
Valerie is survived by her fiance', Michael Sabinske; a son, Michael Koon; a daughter, Charlotte Koon (Christopher), all of Murray; and two brothers, Danny Lee of Murray and Terry Lee of California.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Marty Green
Marty Green, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.