Wanda Lou Colson Craig
Wanda Lou Colson Craig, 76, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Murray, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson.
She worked at the Holley Carburetor Plant in Paris, Tennessee, and retired from Fisher-Price Mattel. She was a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church. She loved flowers, gardening, and was a great cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Ray Craig; a sister, Betty Underhill; two brothers, Harold Colson and Terry Lynn Colson; and a niece, Teresa Colson James.
Mrs. Craig is survived by one son, James Ray Craig of Buchanan; a special friend, Joe Dedman of Buchanan; four sisters, Edna Colson Underhill of Murray, Patsy Colson Hutson of Murray, Maxine Colson Woods of Murray and Maddie Colson Flatt and husband Tim of Murray; two grandchildren, April Lovett-McKnight and husband Justin of Murray and David Lovett Jr. of McKenzie, Tennessee; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan McKnight, Skylar Barniville and Jylar McKnight, all of Murray.
A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at New Liberty Cemetery with Michael James officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kerry B. Irvin
Mr. Kerry B. Irvin, 74, of Murray, KY, died at Murray Calloway County Hospital on November 9, 2021.
Kerry was born on November 1, 1947 in Jackson, TN to J.B. and Monesse Nance Irvin. He was a graduate of Calloway County High School and was a longtime employee of Briggs and Stratton. He was an avid fisherman and traveled many places to find the perfect fishing hole. Kerry was a member of Henry County Gun Club with his shooting partners Jeff Myers and Ken Bucy. He was of Methodist faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents as well as one great grandchild, Konner.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife, Judy K. Irvin of Murray; daughters, Farrah Russo and husband, Michael of Murray, Shannon Nichols and husband, Adam of Dallas, TX; step sons, Max Rushing II and wife, Francis of Pueblo, CO, Thomas Rushing and wife Maria of Olive Branch, MS; 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two cousins, Linda Ward and husband, Larry of Murray, Danny Newport and wife Denise of Montgomery, TX.
A graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Kerry Irvin is set for 1 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tim Eskew will officiate.
Rev. Theodore Roosevelt Cunningham Jr.
Rev.Theodore Roosevelt Cunningham Jr., 90, of Morganfield, Kentucky, was called into eternal rest Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Morganfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Theodore R. Cunningham Sr. and Annie Sledd Cunningham, who preceded him in death.
Rev. Cunningham is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Rochelle Elizabeth Cunningham of Morganfield; a nephew, Harold Galloway Jr; a great-nephew, Harold Galloway III of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter-in-law, Amber Clark Terrell of Augusta, Georgia; his loving grandchildren, December Clark (Malcolm) Holloway of Aiken, South Carolina, Sophia Clark and Elizabeth Clark of Augusta, Senior Airman Sylvester Clark Jr. U.S. Air Force, Tucson, Arizona, and Payeton Fish of Sturgis, Kentucky; loving great-granddaughters, Aubrey Rochelle Holloway and Micah Jailan Holloway of Aiken; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara (DeRoy) Wilson of East Elmhurst, New York, Dorothy G. Moore and Harriet (Odell) Moore, both of Cleveland, Tennessee; God-son and nephew, Moses L. Moore III of Cleveland, Tennessee; dear cousin and God-daughter, April Cheaney of Bloomington, Indiana; a cousin Estella Reid of Memphis, Tennessee; and a host of other family and friends including his Cunningham cousins of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Patton Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Tennessee, with Rhonda Westfield officiating. Burial will follow in Chattanooga National Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
Ricky James Boggess
Ricky James Boggess, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 1, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois.
He was the owner and operator of Sykes Plumbing and was of Baptist faith. He was a member of the Murray Masonic Lodge #105 and the TMXA Association.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Onie Sykes, and his paternal grandparents, Edgar and Allie Boggess.
Mr. Boggess is survived by his wife, Ashley (Smith) Boggess of Murray; one son, Brady Austin Boggess of Murray; three stepchildren, Taytum Mitchell, Paige Grinnell and Jackson Grinnell, all of Murray; his parents, Joe E. Boggess and Perscilla (Sykes) Boggess of Murray; one brother, Ray Boggess of Murray; one sister, Sherry Wyatt and husband Kelvin of Huntsville, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Wesley A. Cogdell
Wesley A. Cogdell, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital-Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Audray Lee Martin
Audray Lee Martin, 91, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Gary Dean Kelly
Gary Dean Kelly, 69, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.