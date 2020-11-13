Martin 'Marty' Green
Martin “Marty" Green, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with heart disease.
He was born April 30, 1961, in Marshall, Missouri, to R. Ann Green and Wilfred Willie Green.
After graduating from Marshall High School, he went on to become a lifelong auto mechanic.
At a young age he began his valiant fight against heart disease. In 2009 he was the first recipient from Western Kentucky to get an LVAD (Left Ventricle Assisted Device) from Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He than received a donation of life (heart) from Josh Bourland from Arkansas. He was one of five recipients and he had a close bond with the family. He embraced his new life by continuing doing what he loved. He was an avid outdoorsman and an expert artifact hunter and trader and leaves a legacy to his sons to prove it. If he wasn’t fishing or hunting, he was hunting artifacts. He joined and soon became the president of the Lakes Area Archaeological Society out of Eddyville. He would often have crowds gather around him as he told stories of his hunts.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Wilfred A. Green; his favorite uncle, James Homer Dial, both of Marshall and Cody Williams of Slater, Missouri; and his grandparents, George and Lela Green and James Virgil and Ruth Dial, both of Marshall.
Marty leaves behind three sons, Wilfred "Will" Green (Ashtyn), Benjamin "Ben" Green (Brittany), both of Marshall and Jeffrey "Jeff" Green (Karigan) of Murray; his beloved mother, R. Ann Green (John Boedeker) of Marshall; two sisters, Julie A. McGraw (John) of Nevada, Missouri, and Nancy L. Lyell (Ronnie) of Murray; nephews, Daniel Miller of Murray, Graham Lyell and Caleb Lyell of Murray, Jackson McGraw of Nevada and Alex Poindexter of Russellville; and nieces, Sierra Meyers of Murray and Terra Poindexter of Russellville.
There will be a memorial service in Marshall and Murray with dates to be announced later.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barry Douglas Dunn
Barry Douglas Dunn, 65, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 23, 1955, in Cadiz, Kentucky, to Morris Dunn and Jewel Ahart Dunn.
He was a heavy equipment operator and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Morris “Tot” Dunn, Alan Wayne Dunn and William Len Dunn.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife, Cheryl Reynolds Dunn of Dexter, whom he married March 28, 1981, in Marshall County, Kentucky; two daughters, Beth Wilkerson, and Miranda Dunn and significant other Larry Roberts Jr., all of Dexter; and one brother, Tracy Dunn and wife Tammie of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Jeffery Cemetery with Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Pat Redden
Pat Redden, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Bernadine Quinio-Brown
Bernadine Quinio-Brown of Dexter, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Avalon Hospice in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Billy McMillen
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Barry Douglas Dunn
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Jeffery Cemetery.
--------------------
Maddox-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home of Hopkinsville
Dr. Roy M. Douget
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.