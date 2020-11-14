Pat Redden
Pat Redden, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 16, 1935 in Murray, to Jesse Redden and Farie Farris Redden.
He was a retired farmer and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Keith Redden, and a sister, Martha Smith.
Mr. Redden is survived by his wife, Mary Redden of Murray, whom he married Dec. 8, 1962, in Hardin, Kentucky; a daughter, Patty Pogue and husband Greg of Murray; and three grandchildren, Jacob Pogue, Jared Pogue and Emily Pogue, all of Murray.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Richard W. Jones
Richard W. Jones, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.