Wesley A. Cogdell
Wesley A. Cogdell, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital-Midtown, Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born March 4, 1954, in Murray, to F.A. And Nettie Mae Perry Cogdell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn R. Tandy.
Mr. Cogdell is survived by his wife, Renetta F. Tharpe Cogdell; his children, Laquincy Ballard, Wesley T. Cogdell, Floyd A. Cogdell and Neresha Payne; sisters, Linda S. Smith and Judith M. Palmer (Charles); and six grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Donald Perry officiating. Burial will be in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Billy Joe Puckett
Billy Joe Puckett, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Diversicare Healthcare in Martin, Tennessee.
He was born May 22, 1932, in Weakley County, Tennessee, to Ollie and Myrtle West Puckett.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sylvia Jean Puckett.
He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1950, earned a B.S. degree from Murray State University in 1954, M.S. degree from Wayne State University, and an EDD degree from Murray State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957, while stationed in Ft. Knox and Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a teacher in the Detroit School System from 1957-1960, teaching middle school history and geography, and the Crittendon County School System from 1960-1969 as principal, superintendent of instruction and superintendent of schools. He was the Director of the Foundation at Murray State University from 1969-1980. During his tenure, he was instrumental in acquiring several parcels of land for MSU, and then served as auditor for the Kentucky Department of Education from 1980-1983.
He was a member of the Tau Sigma Tau fraternity and later inducted in the Pike Kappa Alpha, Phi Delta Kappa educational organization, Twin Lakes Antique Automobile Club and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Danny Harrison Sunday school class.
He traveled on five overseas vacations, visited 45 states, was an avid reader of history, and loved to tell stories, while many were repeated many times, he still entertained his audiences. He loved education and a college degree was expected of his family members. He funded every child and grandchild with braces and believed in nice looking teeth. He believed in the formalities of shaking hands, showing appreciation, breaking bread with good friends and family and never met a stranger. He loved cars and playing games with his children.
Mr. Puckett is survived by his two sons, Gerry Puckett (Lisa) of Murray and Brett Puckett (Bonnie) of Cypress, Texas; and three grandchildren, Bobby Puckett of Washington, DC, Brian Puckett of Nashville, Tennessee, and Brittany Puckett of Cypress, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Keith Inman officiating. Entombment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield Kentucly. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
