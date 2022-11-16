Eugene G. Allbritten
Eugene G. Allbritten, 95, of Plano, Texas, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Medical City Heart and Spine Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
He was born Oct. 22, 1927, in Murray, Kentucky, to Rudy Allbritten and Eula Shroat Allbritten.
He was a retired financial services executive and was of Southern Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Eugene had a beautiful, dimpled smile that was frequently worn…the kind that radiated from within and a boyish twinkle in his eye. He loved a good joke and had a humorous quip about almost everything. He loved his country, southern cooking, politics, business, investing, homegrown tomatoes, onions, homemade ice cream, a good fresh peach, and his savior Jesus Christ. Second only to Jesus, he loved, adored and cherished Bobbie Sue, his dear sweet wife of 72 years. They were like salt and pepper….one complimented the other perfectly. His life was blessed beyond measure, and he enjoyed 95 wonderful years. His family will miss him more than words can express, but we are so thankful to have had the privilege of being witness to his testimony and wonderful example.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene and Dorothy; and four brothers, Eddie, James Rudy, Joe and B.C.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Bobbie Sue Orr Allbritten of Plano; one daughter, Am Mohr of Houston, Texas; one son Brad Allbritten and wife Sharon of St. Louis, Missouri; one brother, George Allbritten and wife Amy of California; four grandchildren, Mason, Brooke, Matthew and Cody; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Chris Saunders officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Laverne Castleberry Owens
Laverne Castleberry Owens, 93, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield.
She was born April 28, 1929, in Benton, Kentucky, to Lury and Ellie Taylor Castleberry.
She worked as an operator at Briggs & Stratton and for Ashby Chair Factory. She was a member of Farmington Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil Owens; a sister, Della Mae Willie, and a grandson, Brandon Myers.
Laverne is survived by her three daughters, Linda Carol Norsworthy (Owen) of Murray, Denise Owens Miller (Steve Baehr) of Murray and Lisa Ann Boyd (Tony) of Benton; two sons, Danny Owens (Judy) of Murray and Kent Allen Owens (Amy) of Murray; one sister, Jean Henson of Fairdealing; 12 grandchildren, Chris Norsworthy, Shanna Hodges, Jessica Crouch, Tina Nance, Amy Lockwood, Gina Fulkerson, Wesley Miller, Jennifer Simp, Kristina Owens and Angel Blackford, Celeste Washington and Ethan Washington; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Ben Stratton and Joe Daryl Thorn officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Jewell E. Garner
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.