Pat Redden
Pat Redden, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 16, 1935 in Murray, to Jesse Redden and Farie Farris Redden.
He was a retired farmer and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Keith Redden, and a sister, Martha Smith.
Mr. Redden is survived by his wife, Mary Redden of Murray, whom he married Dec. 8, 1962, in Hardin, Kentucky; a daughter, Patty Pogue and husband Greg of Murray; and three grandchildren, Jacob Pogue, Jared Pogue and Emily Pogue, all of Murray.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial followed in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Martin 'Marty' Green
Martin “Marty" Green, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with heart disease.
He was born April 30, 1961, in Marshall, Missouri, to R. Ann Green and Wilfred Willie Green.
After graduating from Marshall High School, he went on to become a lifelong auto mechanic.
At a young age he began his valiant fight against heart disease. In 2009 he was the first recipient from Western Kentucky to get an LVAD (Left Ventricle Assisted Device) from Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He than received a donation of life (heart) from Josh Bourland from Arkansas. He was one of five recipients and he had a close bond with the family. He embraced his new life by continuing doing what he loved. He was an avid outdoorsman and an expert artifact hunter and trader and leaves a legacy to his sons to prove it. If he wasn’t fishing or hunting, he was hunting artifacts. He joined and soon became the president of the Lakes Area Archaeological Society out of Eddyville. He would often have crowds gather around him as he told stories of his hunts.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Wilfred A. Green; his favorite uncle, James Homer Dial, both of Marshall and Cody Williams of Slater, Missouri; and his grandparents, George and Lela Green and James Virgil and Ruth Dial, both of Marshall.
Marty leaves behind three sons, Wilfred "Will" Green (Ashtyn), Benjamin "Ben" Green (Brittany), both of Marshall and Jeffrey "Jeff" Green (Karigan) of Murray; his beloved mother, R. Ann Green (John Boedeker) of Marshall; two sisters, Julie A. McGraw (John) of Nevada, Missouri, and Nancy L. Lyell (Ronnie) of Murray; nephews, Daniel Miller of Murray, Graham Lyell and Caleb Lyell of Murray, Jackson McGraw of Nevada and Alex Poindexter of Russellville; and nieces, Sierra Meyers of Murray and Terra Poindexter of Russellville.
There will be a memorial service in Marshall and Murray with dates to be announced later.
Beverly Ann Evans
Beverly Ann Evans, 45, of Lynn Grove, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, along with her beloved dog, Chopper.
She was born July 10, 1975, in Murray, Kentucky, to Jerry Outland and Janice Vaughn.
She loved being outdoors with friends, especially at the lake. She was a licensed cosmologist at Trendsetters in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Beverly is survived by her mother, Janice Faye Vaughn (Charles "Skip") of Murray; a son, Ty Eldridge of Murray; a brother, Charles Outland (Kristen) of Paris, Tennessee; and nieces, nephews and a great-nephew.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Bennie J. Jackson
Bennie J. Jackson, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Ted Workman
Ted Workman, 69, of Palmersville, Tennessee, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Richard Wayne Jones
Richard Wayne Jones,72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Belinda Mitchuson-Warner
Belinda Mitchuson-Warner, 70, of Puryear, Tennessee, died at 11:19 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.