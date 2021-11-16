Paula Jo Frederick
Paula Jo Frederick, 65, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Murray, Kentucky, to Cleveland Foy and Melda Faye Paschall Foy.
She worked many years as a social worker for the Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky, and was of Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Robertson.
Mrs. Frederick is survived by her husband, Herbert Jackson Frederick of Farmington; one daughter, Catherine Joy Frederick of Murray; and one son, Jonathan David Frederick of Mayfield.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Eric Kelleher officiating. The graveside committal service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia F. Mathis
Virginia F. Mathis, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov.15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Raymond M. Bendel
Raymond M. Bendel, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.